Nets reportedly seeking 'historic haul' in potential trade offers for Kevin Durant

If the Brooklyn Nets really do trade Kevin Durant, somebody is going to have to give up quite the haul to get him.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , the Nets are seeking a “historic haul” — more than what the Clippers gave up for Paul George and more than what the Lakers gave up for Anthony Davis.

The Lakers traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingraham, Josh Hart, three first-round picks and a first-round pick swap for Davis while the Clippers gave up even more — sending five first-round rounds, two first-round pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari — for George.

Durant has reportedly expressed the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as his preference, but Wojnarowski reports that neither team has the ability to make such a trade without getting help from a third team.

“It’s just going to take a team some time to put together that kind of package for Kevin Durant,” Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter.

The Nets are able to ask such a high price because they have lots of leverage in the situation.

Durant is under contract for four more years, meaning the Nets could theoretically send him to any team — even a small market team — if Brooklyn’s asking price is met.

Whether or not Durant would be willing to play for any team is another question.

