ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Book by Emmy-winning Holland author explores 'untold' story of Thomas Jefferson

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWgGH_0gTlEzXk00

An author from Holland held a book signing for his most recent release in the birthplace of the book’s subject this week.

Milton Nieuwsma’s book “Miracle on Chestnut Street: The Untold Story of Thomas Jefferson and the Declaration of Independence” was published December 2021. A hardcover version of the book debuted in April 2022.

The book explores the story of the Declaration of Independence from Jefferson’s point of view. It also seeks to “restore (Jefferson’s) rightful place in history.”

In the book’s description, Nieuwsma writes “the Declaration of Independence that Jefferson wrote and Continental Congress adopted on that date (July 4, 1776) symbolizes more than any other event what America stands for as a nation.”

Using letters, journals, diaries and other sources, as well as “extensive on-site research,” Nieuwsma recreates the 16 months from Jefferson’s election to the Continental Congress to the Declaration of independence.

He says it's important to remember that Jefferson “was a human being, not a saint” and that biographers have “consciously humanized” the Founding Fathers, Jefferson included, in recent years.

Nieuwsma states that he sees Jefferson’s biggest legacy as that “he defined the idea of America, the idea that individual freedom is basic to our way of life.”

Nieuwsma, a two-time Emmy winner and writer and creator of “Inventing America - Conversations with the Founders,” held a signing in Monticello, Jefferson’s Virginia home. He was joined by Bill Barker, who wrote the foreword to the book and played Jefferson in the PBS “Inventing America” series.

“Miracle on Chestnut Street” is available for purchase online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Chef Jenna Gives Grand Rapids Restaurant Worker a New Car

People who live in the Grand Rapids area have often been recognized as being some of the most helpful and giving people in the United States. Many times Grand Rapids has been on the list of the "Most Philanthropic Cities". One report, the Johnson Center’s 2017 report, “Understanding the Philanthropic...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

The Haunt In West Michigan Set To Host ‘Monster School’

Halloween might still be a few months away, but one of West Michigan's hottest Halloween attractions is looking for its next crew of monsters, and it could be you. The Haunt in Metro Grand Rapids Holding 'Monster School'. The Haunt has announced that it will be holding two sessions of...
WYOMING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Government
Holland, MI
Entertainment
State
Virginia State
City
Independence Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
idesignarch.com

Lakefront Nautical Themed Mansion with Cottage Vibe

A whimsical grand estate on Lake Macatawa in Holland, Michigan is the perfect summer retreat for its homeowners and guests. This custom built stone and shingle house was designed by Via Design and constructed by Scott Christopher Homes. The massive property includes a 22,000 sq. ft. main house and a 6,000 sq. ft. guest house.
HOLLAND, MI
grmag.com

Music festival brings hard rock big names to Grand Rapids

A weekend celebration of hard rock featuring bands such as Breaking Benjamin and Disturbed is coming to Grand Rapids for a second year. Upheaval Festival 2022 will take place Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, at Belknap Park, 30 Coldbrook St. NE in Grand Rapids. This year’s festival will kick off...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Along Main Street: 301 W. Main Street

The Lowell Area Historical Museum is taking us on a stroll along Main Street and sharing the history of buildings in Lowell’s historic downtown. To learn more about Lowell history, visit the museum website to explore its collection of local artifacts and records. Address: 301 W. Main. Date Built:...
LOWELL, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
98.7 WFGR

GR Family Road Trips To Eat At Restaurant No Longer Available Here

How far would YOU travel to eat at a restaurant we used to have here in Grand Rapids, but don't any more? I'll bet you wouldn't drive THIS far. With the rise of the Food Network and shows that feature unique restaurants like "Diner, Drive Ins and Dives", people have been more willing to jump in their cars and drive long distances for a new food taste treat.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing#The Untold Story#Emmy#The Continental Congress
Club 93.7

30 X 60-Foot American Flag That Has Flown 57 Years Stolen In Holland

Someone has stolen a giant iconic flag from a car dealership in Holland, Michigan, that has flown over the lot for 57 years. Thirteen alternating horizontal stripes of red and white with a blue rectangle holding fifty stars. Old Glory is a symbol of freedom and one of the most recognizable flags in the world.
mibiz.com

GR amphitheater property sale delayed 6 months

The city of Grand Rapids’ sale of nearly 12 acres to the countywide entertainment authority to develop a riverfront amphitheater has been delayed at least six months as additional designs are completed, MiBiz has learned. The $24.3 million property sale was scheduled to close by June 30 under the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
99.1 WFMK

The Michigan Shipwreck That Appears and Disappears Every Few Decades

Like the fictional town of Brigadoon that reappears for one day every one hundred years, the shipwrecked schooner The Contest seems to re-appear briefly every few decades. The skeletal remains of The Contest show up at Sylvan Beach on the Lake Michigan shore, about seventeen miles north of Muskegon. For the longest time, the wreck was believed to be that of the LC Woodruff that sank in 1878; but on closer inspection, it was determined that it is indeed the remains of The Contest.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

"A very exciting week for Michigan birders:" Rare woodpecker spotted at Muskegon golf course

MUSKEGON, — For avid birder Beth Miller, a trip to the golf course with her husband turned into what just might be a once-in-a-life-time moment. On Friday night, Miller was at Oakridge Golf Club. While her husband was working on his golf game, Miller happened to spy a woodpecker that she had never seen before. A member of the Muskegon County Nature Club, Miller knows her stuff when it comes to the local woodpeckers and birds, but she said that this one was clearly different.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

World-Record Round: How a Muskegon-area golfer put together a 17-under-par 55

MUSKEGON – It’s a Father’s Day round of golf that Andrew Ruthkoski won’t soon forget. The 39-year-old golf pro from Muskegon just wanted to enjoy a leisurely round with his twin stepdaughters, Emma and Riann, and Emma’s boyfriend, Max Price, at the Oak Ridge Golf Club on the evening of June 19 but got into an early groove with his swing and etched his name in golfing folklore 18 holes later.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy