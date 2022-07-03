Cavs Notes: Wine and Gold adds R.J. Nembhard with two-way deal

G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels (3) drives to the basket against Cleveland Charge guard R.J. Nembhard (22) during the second half of the NBA G League Next Gem Game at the Wolstein Center. Photo credit Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard R.J.

Nembhard to a two-way contract on Sunday.

Nembhard, 23, appeared in 14 games for the Cavs this past season and was originally signed to a two-way contract with the Wine and Gold after going undrafted out of Texas Christian University in 2021.

He also appeared in 15 games for the Cleveland Charge averaging 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 38.4 minutes per game.

The signing comes one day after the Cavs inked two members of their 2022 draft class, including first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and Isiah Mobley.

Agbaji, the crown jewel of the Cavs’ draft class and the No.

14 overall pick started in all 39 games last season with Kansas on the way to winning the 2021 National Championshio.

The four-year guard played in 122 games n his career at Kansas, averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.6 minutes and finished fourth in Kansas history with 250 three-pointers made.

Isiah Mobley played in 95 career games for USC and averaged 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.5 minutes per game. He joins his brother Evan, who was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection for the Cavaliers this past season and was selected with the 3rd pick by the Cavaliers in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mobley and Nembhard are both two-way player with the Cavs.