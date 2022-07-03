West Chester apartment complex fire displaces eight families

A fire in a West Chester Township apartment complex early Sunday displaced eight families.

West Chester Fire Department responded at 1 a.m. to the two-alarm fire at 6672 Fountains Blvd.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire. Nobody was injured.

It impacted eight of the buildings' units, displacing those families.

Red Cross is assisting in the recovery efforts.

The fire remains under investigation.

