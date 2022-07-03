ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

West Chester apartment complex fire displaces eight families

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hxUh_0gTlEg1B00

A fire in a West Chester Township apartment complex early Sunday displaced eight families.

West Chester Fire Department responded at 1 a.m. to the two-alarm fire at 6672 Fountains Blvd.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire. Nobody was injured.

It impacted eight of the buildings' units, displacing those families.

Red Cross is assisting in the recovery efforts.

The fire remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: West Chester apartment complex fire displaces eight families

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WDTN

Boy dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WXIN) – An 11-year-old boy died in an incident involving fireworks in southwestern Indiana. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at 932 N. Canal St., which is within the city limits. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child who’d been seriously […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
YourErie

Drowning victim found in Ohio state park

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is currently investigating a drowning at Pymatuning State Park. The female victim was recovered after the boat she was on reportedly drifted away. This left her in the water with a float. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 2. Attempts...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Chester Township, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
West Chester Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
West Chester Township, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH TRAUMA

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Lake Barnegat Drive North with a patient suffering a traumatic injury. Medevac has been called and a landing zone has been set up at Lacey Department of Public Works.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
linknky.com

More than 30K without power in NKY; Newport sees most outages

More than 30,000 people in Northern Kentucky are without power as a storm makes its way through the area. A majority of those outages are in the Newport area, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map. “Once weather improves crews will be out assessing damage on the system,” Duke’s...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault of couple at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the alleged assault of a local couple at The Banks over the weekend. Faith Parker, of Mt. Healthy, is charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Police say in court documents she was “highly intoxicated” while fighting at The Banks DORA and that she punched a victim in the face several times.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Complex#Accident
wtvbam.com

Numerous items taken from St. Joseph County residence

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Numerous items were stolen from a St. Joseph County residence in the past few days. Michigan State Police say it happened in the 20000 block of Fawn River Road sometime between 9:00 a.m. June 24 and at around 11:00 a.m. July 2. Troopers...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WDTN

Cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,454,420 which is 597% higher than the state average of $208,784.
OHIO STATE
lakercountry.com

Ohio man drowns in Lake Cumberland over the weekend

An Ohio man drowned in Lake Cumberland over the weekend, according to Jamestown Fire and Rescue. Fire Chief Jeff Landers told WJRS News a 58-year-old Ohio man, whose identity was later confirmed as Gary “Todd” Blankenship by the Russell County Coroner’s Office, was discovered in about 14 feet of water in the Low Gap area of the lake.
JAMESTOWN, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
WANE-TV

Minivan rear-ends pickup truck in Ohio; driver dies

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A driver died Saturday after crashing his minivan into the back of a pickup truck in northwest Ohio. Around 10:24 a.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Road 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.
KOCO

Two drowning deaths on Oklahoma lakes mar holiday weekend

A Norman man was killed Saturday at Lake Eufaula after surfing behind a boat, falling and being struck by the boat's propeller as it backed up toward him, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. Braxton Byrd, 23, was killed around 6 p.m. roughly a mile south of...
NORMAN, OK
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy