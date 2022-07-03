ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Local schedule for Independence Day celebrations in Derby, Newport

By Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT — Independence Day celebrations are kicking off in Newport and Derby on Monday. The fireworks in Newport will start at 9:30 p.m. over the South Bay, and be set off from the Veterans’ Memorial Long Bridge. The city is reminding visitors...

