Local schedule for Independence Day celebrations in Derby, Newport

This 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on July 5th 2022 with a list price $375,000. Welcome home! This well maintained home and property are conveniently located. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has a lot to offer. An updated eat in kitchen and large living/dining room have direct acces to a lovely deck and property. There is a number of other structures on the property. A large wood shed/workshop, an old sugar house and a pole barn for the equipment/toys. From the gentle drive and parking area with stone walls, beautiful rock outcropping, to the large garden space(berry bushes, vegetables and periennials ) to enjoy there is room to breathe.

WOLCOTT, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO