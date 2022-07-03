ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Man charged with sexually assaulting daughter starting at age 5

By Heather Asiyanbi
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago
A Racine man who allegedly started sexually assaulting his daughter when she was just five years old could spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s convicted.

A 30-year-old man was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count each of first-degree sexual assault of the same child, incest, sexual exploitation of a child, and causing a child under the age of 13 to watch or listen to sexual activity. If convicted, he faces up to 152-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $225,000 in fines.

We are not naming the man to protect the identity of his daughter.

According to the criminal complaint, a 10-year-old girl told her mother that her father had been sexually assaulting her since the summer of 2017 when she was about five. Until that point, the man had not been a part of the girl’s life, and he lived with mother and daughter at the Knights Inn. When investigators asked what the girl thought her father would do to her if she didn’t allow him to do what he wanted, she said she was afraid he would hurt or kill her.

The girl described over 20 incidents during which her father would have sex with her, perform oral sex on her, or she would perform oral sex on him, the complaint continues. The attacks occurred at the Knights Inn when the girl’s mother wasn’t around and at two different addresses where the man lived. On several occasions, he apparently recorded the assaults and made his daughter watch them while he was assaulting her. He also made her watch adult pornographic films.

The man was assigned a $250,000 cash bond and will next be in court on July 6 for his preliminary hearing.

