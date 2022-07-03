ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

1 dead, 3 injured in Queens shooting

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - A shooting at a mechanic shop in Queens left one man dead, and three other people injured after gunfire erupted late Saturday night. According to the NYPD, police received a 9-1-1 call about gunfire inside...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn bodega shooting that left two dead

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a triple shooting inside an East New York bodega that left two men dead, police said early Wednesday. Malachi Kirkland, 19, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of murder and attempted murder, according...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx woman stabbed to death in bed

NEW YORK - A Bronx man is under arrest after a woman was found stabbed to death in her bed. The NYPD says they got a call just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to an apartment in the Grand Concourse. They found 45-year-old Ana Amadiz-Pena laying on a bed with...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Richmond Hill, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Hundreds of NYC’s ‘most violent’ fugitives nabbed during manhunt, authorities say

NEW YORK (PIX11)—Authorities rounded up hundreds of New York City’s most wanted criminals during a month-long raid targeting several fugitives, officials announced Wednesday. Cops arrested more than 300 suspects sought for violent incidents predominantly in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx as part of an initiative dubbed Operation NorthStar, authorities said during a press conference at […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Deadly shooting at Brooklyn bodega

NEW YORK - Two men were killed in a triple shooting at a Brooklyn Bodega on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m. in East New York. Officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot. When they got there they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
fox5ny.com

3 shot in Bronx, 1 dies

NEW YORK - A 62-year-old Bronx man died in a triple shooting on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Prospect Ave. Officers responded to a 911 call and found John Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

NYC Mom Accused of Body-Slamming School Safety Agent to Ground

A 43-year-old mother has been arrested on a charge of assaulting a police officer for allegedly attacking a New York City school safety agent, throwing her to the ground and leaving her with a forearm laceration, authorities say. Allena Abrams, of Corsen Place, was arrested just before noon Tuesday in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Destini Smothers' family comes face to face with accused killer in court

NEW YORK -- After an agonizing 20 months, on Wednesday, for the first time, family members came face to face with the man charged with murdering their loved one.Queens prosecutors say for months the clues pointed to Destini Smothers' former boyfriend, Kareem Flake.Smothers disappeared on Nov. 3, 2020, after celebrating her birthday with friends and Flake.A sanitation worker found her remains in the trunk of a car on March 10, 2021.An April 9 of this year, police arrested Flake in Florida. He was extradited back to New York and indicted on Wednesday.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with Smothers' relatives, who said...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

2 dead, 1 wounded after Brooklyn deli shooting

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed and one was injured overnight in a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday inside Spring Creek Deli on Loring Avenue. Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene, and a 23-year-old was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. An 18-year-old was also listed in critical condition. One suspect has been taken into custody. The NYPD responded to 11 shootings overnight, with 18 people shot and three killed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Bronx man, 62, dies in friend’s arms, was dancing bystander killed in wave of July 4th gun violence: ‘Frenzy’ of shots and firecrackers

First he danced on the sidewalk, and then he died there. A beloved Bronx man celebrating the Fourth of July was killed by a stray bullet to the chest while hanging outside his apartment, leaving devastated friends angry and scared. John Edwards, 62, passed away in his best friend’s arms on a Belmont sidewalk still covered a day later with bloody refuse and discarded rubber gloves from the ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed while sleeping in NYC park: NYPD

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was sleeping in a Manhattan park when he was fatally stabbed in the stomach early Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities found the 34-year-old victim with a stab wound in the torso near West and Christopher streets in the West Village at around 4:40 a.m. The victim was taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy