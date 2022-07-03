2020 Westgate shooter in Glendale to be sentenced this week

The man who plead guilty to shooting three people at Westgate in Glendale in 2020 because he had “something bad inside of me” will be sentenced this week.

Armando Hernandez Jr., 23, this past April plead guilty to four counts, including two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault, stemming from the night of May 20, 2020 at approximately 7:25 p.m., when he carried an AR-15 assault rifle and three fully loaded magazines and walked almost the length of the Westgate Entertainment District targeting people and/or couples his age. All three victims — ages 16, 19 and 30 — survived, and during the melee Hernandez live streamed some of it on social media.

His sentencing in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, July 8. The Peoria resident faces up to 44 years.

In his interview with police later that night, Hernandez said he’d purchased the assault rifle from a local pawn shop in Phoenix two months earlier. He also said the magazine in the rifle was fully loaded, as were two other magazines he carried in his pants pockets, and that there was more ammunition still in his car. He said he’d purchased the ammo the day before in a Phoenix gun shop.

According to the arrest report from the Glendale Police Department, multiple witnesses advised that they saw Hernandez point his weapon at them while firing it. Witnesses also reported seeing him holding his cellphone in his left hand and the AR-15 in his right hand as he was shooting.

At one point while aiming his rifle at a woman, his gun apparently malfunctioned and didn’t fire. He told police after that he had sought more victims.

“I wanted at least 10,” he said in his interview with a detective. “I wanted couples.”

He was arrested on the scene without incident.

Hernandez, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, claimed he was bullied as a teen, and indicated that his difficulty in having relationships with girls motivated him to target couples. He also said he’d first thought of shooting at victims in public “two or three years ago.”

“I let the dark side get to me tonight,” he told the detective interviewing him.

Several Westgate property businesses sustained bullet strikes and window damage, according to police. Investigators also say that during the initial volley of gunfire, an SRP transformer was struck several times, which caused a power failure to most of Westgate and area intersections.

Hernandez was a former student at Raymond S. Kellis High School in Glendale, which is near Westgate.

In his plea, he also agreed to pay full restitution to all victims for “all economic losses,” to have no contact with any of the victims, and to forfeit the AR-15 used in the crime.

The Washington D.C.-based gunviolencearchive.org shows that through July 1 of this year, there have been 41 mass shootings and 2,619 people injured from gun violence in Arizona since it began tracking data daily in 2014.