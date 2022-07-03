ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Vin Scully lends voice to local veterans nonprofit for Independence Day message

By Joe Curley, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zXhu_0gTlD9Cm00

Don’t be surprised to hear a familiar, velvet voice this holiday weekend.

Vin Scully has partnered with a local veterans nonprofit to remind revelers of the meaning of Independence Day and to rally support to end veterans’ homelessness.

The legendary Dodgers broadcaster and Navy veteran has recorded a 30-second radio spot for Camarillo-based Gold Coast Veterans Foundation , which will run more than 100 times on KHAY-FM 100.7 and KBBY-FM 95.1 this weekend.

“This Independence Day,” Scully reads, “take a moment to think about the sacrifices our veterans have made and join me in putting an end to veteran homelessness.”

Scully, 94, a longtime Conejo Valley resident, has also recorded a 1-minute, 40-second personal message that will open and close the firework shows at the Camarillo Premium Outlets and the Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks, as well as other events from Woodland Hills to Santa Barbara.

“It’s not just a date on a calendar,” Scully reads. “It’s the bravery and vision of Jefferson, Franklin, Adams and over 50 others, who made America an independent nation on that day.”

The campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of the needs of the nearly 50,000 Ventura County residents who are veterans, especially those who are homeless.

“I can certainly understand what we’re trying to do,” Scully told The Star this week. “Of course, it’s the Fourth, with all the pomp and ceremony — which is fine — but above all, it’s the announcement to the world, to the King of England, that we’re free.

“I was honored and humbled to play a small part. … We’re just trying to make people realize, yes, it’s fireworks and all of the other good things, but don’t forget what it really stands for.”

The foundation has helped lift more than 200 veterans from homelessness in Ventura County. Its long-term goal is to create a “Veterans Village,” a complex that can provide homeless veterans interim housing and support services needed to end veteran homelessness locally.

“What we're after is healing and housing in tandem,” Bob Harris, executive director of the foundation, told The Star in 2021. "The goal is long-term reintegration back into independence and permanent housing.”

ICYMI: Local nonprofit helps elderly widow escape homelessness

It was Scully’s short time in the Navy, during the tail end of World War II, that brought the Bronx, New York, native to California for the first time.

“First of all, my time in the Navy was very brief,” Scully said. “I had enlisted, by gosh, in June. But I had no talent. I was going to be a seaman, and the Navy had plenty of seamen. By the time they called me up and sent me to boot camp, the war was over really.”

Scully’s time in the service sent him to boot camp at Camp Peary in Virginia and then to Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

“That’s basically where I lived for my time in the Navy,” Scully said. “When it comes to Navy stories, I’m at the bottom of the heap.”

These days, Scully spends most of his time at home locally with family.

“If it weren’t for doctor appointments,” Scully joked, “I wouldn’t have any social life at all.”

Check out: Ending veterans homelessness in Ventura County is goal of planned 'Veterans Village'

It’s been more than five years since he finished his 67-year run as a Dodgers broadcaster. He still follows the Boys of Summer, of course, although he “absolutely” loves afternoon games and East Coast road trips.

“One of my problems is I don’t have any stamina,” Scully said. “By 10 o’clock, back when I was working, things were warming up for the last inning or two.”

“What I normally do now is check my phone for the late score. If it looks like it could be decided in the ninth inning, I’ll tune in. … If it’s not, I turn it off and go to sleep.

“However, come the playoffs, then I’ll catch every pitch.”

Scully said he planned on celebrating the holiday with his extended family.

“We’ll have our own low-key, private observance of the day,” Scully said. “I’m really looking forward to that. I’ve always been at the ballpark (on July 4) until I retired. I’ve always been pretty detached from the official ceremonies. … I love the idea of saluting it quietly amongst the five children.

“So we will be having our own small salute to Jefferson and all of the other great men.”

Scully recalled visiting Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Second Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence in 1776, during his days of traveling with the Dodgers.

“That’s a memory that I cherish,” Scully said. “When I stood in the little room in Philadelphia, where some 50-odd men were declaring independence, telling the British King they were no longer going to be his servants, it was very emotional.

“I would certainly recommend it to anyone who goes to Philadelphia.”

Joe Curley is a staff reporter for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com . Follow him @vcsjoecurley on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Vin Scully lends voice to local veterans nonprofit for Independence Day message

Comments / 0

Related
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ventura

If you haven’t considered visiting Ventura before, that’s all about to change. Nestled between the Ventura and Santa Clara rivers, it is one of California’s hidden gems, where you’ll find abundant nature, classic Cali beaches and excellent seafood. The area is also the gateway to the beautiful Channel Island’s National Park, so if you want to spot some wildlife or go hiking, this is the perfect place to do it.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools in California

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
State
Washington State
City
Woodland Hills, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Society
State
Virginia State
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Ventura County, CA
Society
Canyon News

Firework Shows Forced To Cancel Due To Investigation

SANTA MONICA—Multiple cities in Southern California have been forced to cancel their annual Fourth of July fireworks show due to a pending investigation into a Santa Monica based fireworks company led by the California State Marshal. Exposhows Fireworks Events had fraudulently contracted with about two dozen cities across the...
HeySoCal

Body found in lake at SoFi Stadium

A man’s body was pulled from the lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the stadium shortly after 6:20 a.m., after receiving a report from security personnel who noticed the man on video hopping a fence on the West Century Boulevard side of the stadium and moving toward the lake, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
The Malibu Times

Malibu proposal: she said yes!

She said yes! I surprised her with a beach front rental in Malibu, where I pretended I was taking her as an early birthday surprise to throw her off. We drank some champagne on the balcony looking out at the ocean until it got cold and a bit windy, and then moved our chairs under […] The post Malibu proposal: she said yes! appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

At LA’s Hottest Supper Club, A-List Musicians Perform While You Eat Caviar and Pasta

Click here to read the full article. On many nights, the hottest ticket in Los Angeles is a restaurant reservation. Verse, the Toluca Lake destination that 10-time Grammy-winning mixing engineer Manny Marroquin operates next to his storied Larrabee Studios, has some of LA’s most creative and delicious food. The restaurant is also an intimate music venue where Robin Thicke just finished a five-week Thursday-night residency that included a surprise duet with Lil Wayne on June 9. “The first thing I loved about Verse was the vibe, the look and the acoustics,” Thicke says. “We wanted to record a live album. And knowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Veterans Village#Homeless Veterans#Navy#Khay Fm 100 7#Kbby Fm 95 1#The Janss Marketplace
spectrumnews1.com

UC tuition will be free for California Native students in fall

LOS ANGELES — All California Native students who attend a University of California school will receive free tuition starting in the fall. The $2.4 million plan is a way to help right historic wrongs against the first people who called America home. Rising UCLA sophomore Camryn Redmond believes the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Rancho Palos Verdes: Best 7 Places to visit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

"Rancho Palos Verdes, a small community in Los Angeles County, California is nestled in the Palos Verdes Hills, perched on top of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. It is a wealthy suburb in Los Angeles, known for its spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and great beaches." Point Vicente Interpretive Centre...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS LA

Woman attacks taco vendor in South Los Angeles

Street vendors are an iconic part of the Los Angeles food scene but many are growing more and more concerned as they become targets for smash-and-grab robberies. Cameras caught a recent attack where a woman dumped out tins full of food and poured out barrels of horchata at the "South Tacos Stand" before attacking vendor Bertha Zuniga on the corner of Slauson and Normandie Avenues Saturday night. Before leaving, the woman spit on everything she had not already trashed.While she was nervous to speak out, Zuniga said the woman started destroying her spot after workers asked her to wait until they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Found Dead In Castaic Identified

The man found dead in a Castaic ditch last Thursday has been identified. David Burns, 63, from Castaic, has been identified as the man that was found dead last Thursday, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. At 6:25 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports...
foxla.com

LA man arrested for elevator assault in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - A Los Angeles man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in the elevator of an Irvine storage facility, according to the Irvine Police Department. Rafael Cortez, 26, was arrested Sunday for suspicion of felony sexual battery. Cortez's arrest comes after an investigation that goes back to late June.
WEHOville.com

26-year-old man missing in WeHo

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 26-year-old man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was last seen in West Hollywood. Matthew Dignard, also known by the nicknames “Matticus” and “Matty,” was last seen in March in the area of 8700 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy