Patriot Ledger

The First Congregational Church's Summer Blessings Fair has stood test of time

By Katherine Canniff, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
MARSHFIELD – In 1894, the first year of the Summer Blessings Fair at the First Congregational Church of Marshfield, there were dirt roads meant for horse-drawn carriages and the cattle roamed on the lawn next to the site of the parish house.

On Saturday, during the 128th church fair, cars sped by on Ocean Street, past the church's white steeple, as visitors meandered between white tents – browsing tables of homemade crafts, baked goods and plants for sale.

Despite the changing landscape, the Summer Blessings Fair has stood the test of time.

A community since the beginning

First Congregational Church of Marshfield traces its beginnings back to 1632 when it grew out of the First Church in Plymouth, which the Pilgrims established when they landed and settled in Plymouth in 1620.

Faith and local history converge at the church. The first summer fair in 1894 raised money to buy clothing for victims of forest fires in the Northwest.

This year's fair was a fundraiser for the church fund, that pays for staff members' salaries and upkeep of the church.

Hanging on the wall in the parish house are framed letters signed by former United States presidents Herbert Hoover and George W. Bush that recognize the church's 300th and 375th anniversaries.

"It's a real privilege to be part of a historic church like this," Mike Rydberg, a congregation member for more than 20 years, said.

Traditions fueled by faith and loyalty

Each year congregation members volunteer and are appointed to the church fair task force to organize the festivities.

For Cheryl Strazdes, 72, has been a member of the congregation all her life, preparations for the annual fair happen all year as she works on handmade crafts to sell.

Intricately painted stones and delicate jewelry made from shells were on display at Strazdes' table. Strazdes said she donates the money she earns to the church's fund.

After the summer fair, Strazdes will get right to work on making goods for the annual Holiday Fair in December.

Visitors to the fair wandered through aisles of donated glassware, clothing and more in the parish house's lower level – home to the Thrift and Gift store and run by the Ladies Benevolent Society.

The group was first formed in 1848 and is the oldest social organization in Marshfield, according to a history compiled by members Josephine S. Ellis and Sarah T. Bourne.

Interim pastor Richard Bartlett said the work done by the Ladies Benevolent Society is a driving force that helps to sustain the church.

"It's not just the money but (they are) providing such a service for the community," Bartlett said.

Bonnie Conant Chandler, one of the coordinators of the Thrift and Gift store, has attended the church all her life. Chandler recalls fond memories of playing fair games and huddling around a barrel with her siblings to fish out floating rubber ducks.

"It's an annual tradition and it's hard to give up an annual tradition," Chandler said of her years of volunteering for the fair.

At this summer's fair, children gathered under the shade to paint and pick ducks out of a blue plastic pool.

Preparations for the fair bring the Ladies Benevolent Society together all year as members sew potholders, dishcloths and aprons to stock their table at the fair.

Judith Johnson, president of the Ladies Benevolent Society, said the group is proud to sell their goods and can say that they are officially "made in Marshfield."

Doors open for all

The event serves as a way for the church to reach out to the local community, said Phyllis Willis, former president of the Ladies Benevolent Society.

"It's a great way to get people together and to show the whole town what we're doing," Willis said.

Lisa Brown, a member of the Ladies Benevolent Society, hopes the traditions of the Summer Blessings Fair will continue to bring people together.

"It's a true community. A genuine faith," Brown said.

The First Congregational Church of Marshfield holds worship services every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit fccmarshfield.org.

Reach Katherine Canniff at kcanniff@patriotledger.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#United Church#Forest Fires#Religion#Marshfield#The First Church#Pilgrims#Norwell Grange
