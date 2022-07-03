ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Blake Shelton Teases New Show ‘Barmageddon’ With Carson Daly

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMYqJ_0gTlAoDp00

Nashville favorite Blake Shelton has a new TV show coming out with Carson Daly called Barmageddon and he’s getting people into it. Shelton, who owns the Ole Red Bar in Music City, U.S.A., decided to throw up a little tease about the new show. He popped up on his Twitter account and dropped a rather cryptic message. Sure, Blake, we don’t know what is about to happen…but you do. Right?

Maybe Shelton, who is one of the country music world’s most talented artists, wants to keep us guessing. Anyway, here’s the tease for Barmageddon. In the show’s Instagram account, which only has one post – this one, former WWE pro wrestler Nikki Bella also is mentioned, too. Bella will be the host of the show. Take a look and see what Shelton is sharing with his many fans and followers.

Blake Shelton Is All Ready To Watch People Participate In ‘Barmageddon’

Back in May, news broke about this celebrity-infused game show. Of course, Shelton and Daly know one another from their long connection with The Voice. Daly also had a long-running late-night TV show on NBC. Nowadays, these two are working together, along with Bella, on Barmageddon. Shelton had this to say when the original announcement about this show was made.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said. “I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.” Fans were definitely excited to see Shelton’s tweet and messaged that they were now following the show’s account. Barmageddon has both Twitter and Instagram accounts. Look for those to fill up with a lot of fun and hijinx related to the USA Network show.

Daly also is looking forward to the show, too, according to Deadline. “I wanted to create a show where the audience feels like they’re hanging out with us in Nashville; having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance — bar games!” he said. Among those bar games are Sharts (or “Shelton Darts”), Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, and much more. It all sounds like so much fun. Imagine getting a chance to hang out at the Ole Red with Blake and his buddies. Sounds like a dream come true. For this show, as we said, celebrities will be playing the games. Yet it doesn’t mean that you cannot go by the Ole Red and check it out if you are in Nashville. Go enjoy yourself and see what all the fuss is about.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Gwen Stefani: PHOTO

One year ago today, country and pop stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in a sweet and intimate wedding ceremony. “The Voice” stars met on the set of the show when Stefani joined as a coach in 2015. They started dating soon after and got engaged in October 2020. Now, the couple is celebrating their one-year anniversary with sweet social media posts.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’: Here’s Who Nearly Played Al in Place of Richard Karn

The beloved 90s sitcom Home Improvement follows Tim “The Toolman” Taylor and his family, which included his wife, Jill, and three sons, Mark, Randy, and Brad. Though he was still a budding actor at the time, Tim Allen is now the series’ biggest star by far. He’s the show’s main character and synonymous with both the series and his fictional show within the show Tool Time.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Bella
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Blake Shelton
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#The New Show#Celebrity#Reality Tv#The Ole Red Bar#Wwe#The Voice#Nbc
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Says Anson Williams Has His Vote After Announcing Mayoral Run

Some friendships, like the one between classic TV and “Happy Days” stars Henry Winkler and Anson Williams, truly last the test of time. The two clearly became close on the set of “Happy Days” back in the 1970s and 1980s. Even now, almost 50 years later, Winkler and Williams still keep up with one another on social media. Exhibit A is a recent post from Winkler announcing his endorsement of William’s mayoral run in Ojai, California.
OJAI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Fires Back at Fan Accusing Her of ‘Bad Parenting’

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘The Lucy Show’: Vivian Vance Once Set the Record Straight About Her Off-Screen Relationship With Lucille Ball on Her Radio Show

In the world of classic TV, one team that you cannot dislodge from the history books is Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance of The Lucy Show. Obviously, both actresses were stars in the Ball-Desi Arnaz sitcom I Love Lucy. Ball and Vance would continue to work together in The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour in their Lucy Ricardo and Ethel Mertz roles.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

494K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy