Between its existing GM Lake Orion plant, which builds the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, and its new Factory Zero facility, it’s clear that GM is investing heavily in electric vehicle production in its home state of Michigan. Lawmakers are on board with GM’s vision for an electrified future, it seems, as the state this week announced $130 million in funding to construct a new training and educational center for electric vehicles on the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO