Demi Moore, known for starring in movies like G.I. Jane and Ghost, is launching an exclusive collection of swimsuits perfect for hanging out in the summer sun. Moore is teaming up with a popular swim company called Andie Swim, who she previously worked with in 2021 on a special TOGETHER campaign. She modeled swimsuits like the Santorini, the Amalfi, and the Malibu with her daughters Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer Willis, as reported by PEOPLE.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO