MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Monday night after allegedly striking someone with a pole in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Madison. The juvenile victim told officers he and his friends had just left the fast-food restaurant when they saw the suspect sitting in the group’s car. When the group confronted the suspect, he continued, the suspect hit him in the face with the pole.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO