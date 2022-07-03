The Catholic Church once allowed for abortions. Everything changed in 1873
Until the 1880s, abortions were morally acceptable and legal, with even the Catholic...www.cnn.com
the church I grew up in was against premarital sex and birth control let alone abortion. cmon cnn, is that all you got!
Doctors who were men wanted to push out competition such as Midwives, as today men want to control what women do with their own bodies, yet back then Women couldn't even vote and were Second Class Citizens.
The Diocese relied on tax free donations by the congregation and the best way to promulgate future development was to ban abortions and contraceptive devices. While it created hardship for the families it actually made the parishioners dependent to their faith.
