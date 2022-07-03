Thomaliene Ferrell, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)

Ronald William Deardoff of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 2, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 84. He was born May 1, 1938, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of William and Grace Deardoff. He married Gerri Settle on October 11, 1958, in Rock Island, Illinois. Ron lived in Mountain Home since moving from Rock Island, Illinois, in 1962. He worked and owned Midland Marine. He was a founding member of the Norfork Bass Club, Winter Bass-O-Thon, Twin Lakes Bass Club and was a co-founder of the Funtastic Big Bass Tournament. He was also a founding member of the Sportsman’s Club and was responsible for the brush cover and courtesy docks. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

