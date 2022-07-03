ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Thomaliene Ferrell, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Thomaliene...

www.ktlo.com

KTLO

Ronald William Deardoff, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Ronald William Deardoff of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 2, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 84. He was born May 1, 1938, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of William and Grace Deardoff. He married Gerri Settle on October 11, 1958, in Rock Island, Illinois. Ron lived in Mountain Home since moving from Rock Island, Illinois, in 1962. He worked and owned Midland Marine. He was a founding member of the Norfork Bass Club, Winter Bass-O-Thon, Twin Lakes Bass Club and was a co-founder of the Funtastic Big Bass Tournament. He was also a founding member of the Sportsman’s Club and was responsible for the brush cover and courtesy docks. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Lockeroom travels to Searcy; Alley-White ends regular season

American Legion baseball makes up the local Wednesday schedule with two of Mountain Home’s teams in action. The Lockeroom will be back on the road for an outing with Searcy. The first pitch at Crain-Yancey Field is scheduled for 5:30. Alley-White will end its regular season by welcoming North...
SEARCY, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
Mountain Home, AR
Obituaries
City
Mountain Home, AR
whiterivernow.com

Fire engulfs Norfork Lake boat dock over holiday weekend

Fire crews in Baxter County battled a blaze Sunday night at the Tracy Ferry Marina on Norfork Lake. Authorities report around 26 boats were damaged in the fire. A social media post from the marina said one of the docks was “almost completely consumed by the fire.”. Mountain Home...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Teen drowning victim recovered at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Second drowning in only two days at Greers Ferry Dam Site. Monday, July 4, a 17-year-old male was swimming near the bluffs at Trouble Island when he went under the water. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said he never resurfaced. Sherif Chris...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
#Mountain Home Lrb#Roller Funeral Home
KTLO

Missouri man hit, killed by train

A Missouri man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a train. Thirty-one-year-old Edward Morris of Pomona was pronounced dead by the Howell County coroner. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred five miles south of Willow Springs. Morris was lying on the track north of County Road 5320 and got hit by the train driven by 56-year-old Steven Davis at around 10:45. Davis was not injured, and no damage was reported to the train.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Fire blazes cabin, multiple acres near the top of “Salem Knob”

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) -A northeast Arkansas town was excited to watch fireworks on July 4 in celebration of their country’s accomplishments. As Salem, AR patrons made their way home, they noticed an orange glow on the landmark known as the “Salem Knob”. That orange glow was identified...
SALEM, AR
KTLO

MacLeod splits double header with Batesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team split their double header at home Tuesday night against Batesville.MacLeod won the first gme 8-5. Kolby Vinson drove in three runs and Easton Carter added two hits. Jordan Corbett worked the final 1 1/3 innings on the mound to get the win.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

MacLeod to host Batesville for home finale

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team will be on the home field for the final time this season Tuesday evening. MacLeod will welcome Batesville to Cooper Park. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30.
BATESVILLE, AR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
stonecountyleader.com

Farm Family of the Year

Even though Funk Ranch off Culp Road in northern Stone County has been in Jennifer Brickell’s family since 1945, she never lived the farm life until she and her husband, Owen, took up residence there in 2005. She attended high school at Highland but would visit the farm when...
STONE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Divers, deputies respond to Greers Ferry Lake drowning

Cleburne County authorities responded to a drowning at Greers Ferry lake early Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from Sheriff Chris Brown, deputies, along with Cleburne County Search and Rescue divers, responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. involving a teenage male. Brown said dispatch had been notified the male...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Several counties issue burn bans due to dry conditions

(Burn ban map for Arkansas) As the summer heat and lack of rain continues, several counties in north central Arkansas have issued burn bans. Due to the dry conditions, burn bans have been issued in Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties along with the city of Salesville. (Wildfire danger...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Lockeroom to finish Oklahoma tourney Monday

The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team’s run in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, will come to an end on Monday. The Lockeroom is set to face Springfield Kickapoo on the final day of the Glen Winget Memorial Tournament. The first pitch at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 11.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTLO

West Plains man sentenced for illegal firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A West Plains man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a sawed-off shotgun, which was found in one of the two vehicles he stole within a week of each other. Thirty-three-year-old Michael Bryant was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Heat wave setting up for rest of work week

It was a typically hot fourth of July Monday, despite an afternoon thundershower that provided some much need rain, but the thermometer looks to rise even more for the rest of the work week. Highs are forecasted to be in the triple digits for the next four days and heat indices, the combination of the temperature and humidity, will be upwards of 110 degrees.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Local festival warns of scam artists

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A popular festival in Northeast Arkansas is warning its vendors of a new scam going around. Event organizers of the Cave City Watermelon Festival say they were alerted last week of a scam pertaining to booth space, which has been sold out since April. The scam artists...
JONESBORO, AR

