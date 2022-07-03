I Tried Florence Pugh's "Perfect" Toast Recipe She Eats All The Time, And It's An Experience I'd Never Like To Have Again

I wake up every single morning with absolute dread. It's hard not to when our society is falling apart. This makes it difficult for me to cook a proper breakfast. So, I was elated when I found Florence Pugh's everyday toast recipe, which she debuted on her Instagram Live earlier in this pandemic. It's quick and easy, which is perfect for me, a barely functioning 31-year-old!

She started off her cooking demo with a serenade about it being Sunday, so clearly this toast is something she looks forward to. I wanted that in my life, too! Florence Pugh / Pernell Quilon

The recipe is pretty straight-forward — it's toast — and only demands a toaster and three ingredients: Bread, butter, and Marmite. If that last ingredient gives you pause, know that I felt the same way. But Florence Pugh is a person of culture. So therefore, people of culture must like Marmite. And I was determined to prove that I was one of these people!

Pernell Quilon

Check out the full 4-minute video of Florence debuting her toast recipe below. It's some of Florence's best work and its packed with her charming wit:

If you're not familiar with Marmite, it's a yeast extract that is a British staple. It's a really dark brown, and spreads like molasses. If you know the Australian-favorite Vegemite, they're pretty similar. Both of these condiments are on the saltier and savory side, though Vegemite is a bit more bitter.

Pernell Quilon

Marmite, like Vegemite, is a divisive condiment. It's labeled as a yeast extract spread fortified with B vitamins. I've heard you either really like it, or you really hate it. I figured I could handle it. I'm literally Filipino, and we casually eat things like balut. What could this yeast extract possibly have on me?

The full ingredients on the back of the bottle are: Yeast extract, salt, carrot and onion juice concentrate, vitamins (thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, niacin, cyanocobalamin, folic acid), and natural flavors. Bring it on!!! Pernell Quilon

First, I "sliced" my bread. I opted for sourdough toast, since that's what Florence used in her cooking video. Her bread was an actual loaf that looked expensively rustic, but I honestly don't have time for that and went with some pre-cut sourdough. I did cut each piece in half though!

Put me on Chopped , baby! Florence Pugh / Via YouTube

Next, I plopped my sourdough slices in the toaster and "ever so delicately" pushed the sliding mechanism firmly down. The goal is to get your bread to a nice brown, so I recommend setting your toaster to a higher level than usual if you're usually a 'lightly toasted' kind of gal. Or toast your bread twice, like I did.

Pernell Quilon

Here's the fun part: Like Florence, I helped myself to a glass of her take on a mimosa — an "inch of orange juice" topped off with champagne — while waiting for my toast to brown. She calls the drink a "Buck's Fizz." I'm going to call it the "Florence Fizz," because I do what I want.

And yes, I used Donald Duck orange juice. No reason. Florence Pugh / Pernell Quilon

Here are my co-workers Derek and Janna toasting their Florence Fizzes I made them, totally unaware of the turmoil-toast we're about to subject ourselves (and others in the BuzzFeed office) to.

Pernell Quilon

Don't enjoy your Florence Fizzes too hard — you're making toast remember?! As you can see, I managed to get my toa—sorry, browned bread, at a comparable level to Ms. Pugh's.

I just want to take this moment to assure you that I did graduate college...with a degree in film and television, but whatever. Pernell Quilon

Now that your sliced bread is brown and ready (like me), you'll want to slather it with a generous amount of butter. Florence likes her toast dripping with butter. And as Florence says in her video, "There's no point in having a good piece of toast unless you've got good butter with it." That's why I used a lightly salted European Style butter — it sounded so fancy.

Florence specified that she likes her butter slightly cold, so that it melts on the toast when you lather it on though it remains its somewhat cold. She's thorough. Pernell Quilon

Yum! Look at that perfectly buttered toast. Maybe if this writer thing doesn't work out, I can become a chef...right? Right?!

I channeled my inner Jason from Mean Girls as I laid on the butter — "Would you like me to assign someone to butter your muffin?" Yes. Yes I would. Pernell Quilon

And finally, it's time to put a "smidge" of Marmite on the toast. Florence spread a small amount in a spider-web pattern to spread it evenly over the bread, including the sides. I tried my best, and at least got the Marmite on there.

Florence Pugh / Pernell Quilon

And that's literally it! You're done.

Pernell Quilon

Here's a side by side comparison of our final products:

I literally can't tell the difference between us. It's actually impossible to decipher who's getting paid that Marvel salary and who's getting that BuzzFeed salary! Florence Pugh / Pernell Quilon

Now it was time to try Florence's "browned bread" toast recipe. I was excited! I really look up to her as an actor, so it was sweet to get a (literal) taste of her morning routine.

Pernell Quilon

Unfortunately, Florence's go-to toast was just...not for me. The Marmite sucker-punched my taste buds with saltiness. I'm sure y'all have had soy sauce at some point in your life. Have you ever had it on toast? Do you even want that? Neither did I.

Pernell Quilon

I'll give it to Florence that the toast and butter was at its optimal level, but y'all, I'm convinced that Marmite is a gag condiment that the entire British population have collectively decided to pretend to love the taste of, so they can laugh when Americans try it and (rightfully) grimace. You know, the same way that every Australian swears that drop bears are real.

Or maybe my taste buds are just too American and underdeveloped...no, that can't be it!

I even tried it a second time, because sometimes certain tastes grow on you. But the only thing that grew was my contempt for this condiment. Marmite, I'm sorry darling, but you need to sashay away.

Pernell Quilon

But look, I'm just one boy, standing in front of a single piece of Marmite-butter toast, asking it to taste better. So, I figured I'd prepare some of Florence's toast for more folks around the BuzzFeed office and get their opinions on it, too. First, I had my co-workers Derek and Janna try it...and they also were not down with the Marmite-butter toast. Woooomp.

Pernell Quilon

However, our office MVP Troy tried it as well. And he actually liked it! He agreed that it was a little salty, but it paired nicely with the buttered toast. I did confirm that Troy is not British.

Pernell Quilon

I also gave it to one of the higher-ups Rich. He's literally British! And he loved it...of course he would. He said that he grew up eating this throughout his childhood, then kindly informed me that people usually spread the Marmite all over the toast rather than just the center. Look, I tried.

Again, I can't help but think he's part of a larger joke that the British are trying to pull on us. Could this be long-haul payback for us dumping all that tea in the Boston Harbor in 1773? Me and my ancestors had nothing to do with that! Pernell Quilon

In total, I had nine people in the BuzzFeed office try it, myself included, and write their thoughts on sticky notes — pink meant "It's a no from me" while yellow meant "I'm not mad at it." As you can see, the majority of people were indeed mad about it. Six out of nine of us were not feeling Florence Marmite-butter toast recipe. Yet, three out of nine folks (or one-third) were fans of Florence's "perfect" browned bread. I guess it's true what they say about Marmite on toast: You either really love it or you really (really) don't.

Pernell Quilon

Personally for me, I would never try Florence's toast again. I've put many things in my mouth over the years, and Marmite is never going in there ever again. Life is too darn short to eat the things that don't bring us pleasure. Can I get an amen?!

This doesn't at all change how I feel about Florence Pugh — it's only a matter of time before she's awarded an Emmy! She also has many other cooking videos she did earlier in the pandemic — eat your heart out here . Florence Pugh / Pernell Quilon

What are your thoughts on the recipe? If you tried it, did you like it or hate it? Do you also feel like Marmite is a British weapon of mass destruction? Let me know in the comments!