ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Zhou involved in frightening 1st-lap crash at British GP

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2smg_0gTjPyPW00
1 of 20

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Zhou Guanyu said he was “all clear” Sunday after a frightening first-lap crash that brought the British Grand Prix to an immediate halt as safety crews attended to the only Chinese driver in Formula One.

Zhou’s car slid upside-down across the gravel and his Alfa Romeo seemed to be wedged between fencing and a tire barrier at the first corner. The race was red flagged and George Russell, one of the drivers involved in the crash, sprinted from his car to the tire barrier to check on Zhou.

Zhou was taken to the track’s medical center for observation and credited the head-protecting “halo” device on the cars for protecting him.

“I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!” he wrote on Twitter.

Alex Albon of Williams was also taken to the medical center and then his team said he’d been transferred by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for a precautionary check. Albon had spun into the pit wall after being struck by Sebastian Vettel from behind as drivers tried to avoid the incident involving Zhou. Williams said Sunday evening Albon had been “given the all clear” and discharged from hospital.

Russell appeared to be hit from behind at the start and was knocked into Zhou, whose car went flying across a gravel trap and over a tire wall into the retaining fence. The car was skidding on the halo, then went airborne. It was stuck between the tire wall and the fence, delaying efforts to extricate Zhou.

Russell, who ran from his car to help Zhou, called it “one of the scariest crashes I’ve ever seen.”

Russell was declared out of the race by the FIA because his Mercedes was loaded onto a truck to be taken back to pit lane while he was checking on Zhou. Mercedes protested the call, but the FIA did not budge.

The drivers returned to the pits to await a restart.

After the crash, but while cars were still on the track, protesters from an environmental group called Just Stop Oil ran onto the track and sat down. The group said that five of its activists reached the track. Local police said seven arrests were made and that the actions had put lives at risk.

The Just Stop Oil group also tried to disrupt some Premier League soccer games in England in recent months.

The halo device around the cockpit played a prominent role earlier Sunday in a Formula Two race at Silverstone when Dennis Hauger’s car landed on top of rival Roy Nissany’s car. The incident was reminiscent of a crash in F1 involving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix last year.

“You see the crash in F2 this morning and what happened with the halo, today they saved probably two lives,” race winner Carlos Sainz Jr. said.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel Show Their Support For Protestors At British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix started with an awful crash involving a number of drivers, but Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu saw his car flip after hitting Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri. This obviously took our focus, but at the same time, protestors from the Just Stop Oil activist group ran out onto the track during the first lap. Obviously, it went no where as a red flag stopped the racing as cars hit the first corner.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Guanyu Zhou thanks Silverstone medical team and marshals after horrific crash in British Grand Prix

Guanyu Zhou has paid tribute to the medical staff and marshals at Silverstone who helped with his extraction from his stricken Alfa Romeo following his nasty crash at the British Grand Prix. The Chinese rookie driver, competing in only his 10th Formula 1 race, was turned upside-down after clashing with George Russell at turn one of the first lap and flew into the perimeter fence beyond the tyre barrier. The marshals and medical team on-site were quick to react, with Zhou left trapped in the car, extracting him before placing the 23-year-old on a stretcher. Zhou tweeted shortly afterwards...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Dennis Hauger
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Alex Albon
Person
Lewis Hamilton
ESPN

Halo saved Zhou Guanyu's life, but crash raised two new F1 safety concerns

In the aftermath of his accident at the British Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou tweeted to say the Halo cockpit protection device on his car had saved his life. The Halo became mandatory on Formula One cars in 2018 after years of FIA research into ways of better protecting a driver's head in open-cockpit racing. Although the concept is relatively simple, a titanium hoop positioned above the driver's helmet, it has proved remarkably effective and has protected drivers from serious injury, and in some cases death, on a number of occasions since its introduction.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call

Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.Follow all the reaction to the British Grand Prix as we already look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Carlos Sainz victory at Silverstone led to Ferrari camp split, claims ex-employee

Carlos Sainz celebrated his maiden Formula One victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, as he raced to first place in the last 10 laps following a Safety Car being deployed and a quick tyre switch.The Ferrari man moved to soft compounds for the closing stages - as did a host of challengers behind him - but teammate Charles Leclerc, leading the race at the time, was unable to follow suit and ultimately finished fourth.While there were widespread celebrations at Sainz’s first win, coming on his 150th F1 start, it has been suggested by a former Ferrari employee...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Silverstone#Chinese#Coventry Hospital
CarBuzz.com

The British Grand Prix Had Epic Racing, A Horror Crash, Protesting Hippies, And Carlos Sainz Maiden F1 Victory

The British Grand Prix has to count as one of the best races of the last decade. For 90 beautiful seconds, we finally had a trifecta of awesome cars come together as Sergio Perez battled with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull finally has two main rivals, and we couldn't be more thrilled. More of that in the upcoming races, please.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Confirms Significant Appeal Has Been Withdrawn

This upcoming Sunday, Chris Buescher's team will look a bit different. That's because RFK Racing withdrew its appeal regarding four-race suspensions for multiple crew members. Buescher will be without crew chief Scott Graves, jackman Matthew Wilps and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus for the next four races. Their suspensions stem from Buescher loosing a wheel at Nashville.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Zhou Guanyu slams into fence after suffering terrifying upside-down crash at British GP

Zhou Guanyu walked away without serious injury after a terrifying crash at the opening of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.His Alfa Romeo was sent sliding upside down across a gravel trap on the first corner, before it flipped over the safety barrier and eventually crashed down between a tyre wall and chain link fence.Zhou was pulled from the car by paramedics and taken to hospital where he was later declared injury-free.Posting on social media after the incident, the Chinese F1 driver said the car's halo saved his life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Former F1 boss Bernie Eccleston ‘surprised’ Hamilton hasn’t ‘brushed aside’ Piquet’s racist commentCam Norrie last Brit standing as Novak Djokovic also reaches week two of WimbledonWimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Motor racing-First F1 win comes as a relief to Sainz

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said he was relieved and ready for more success after celebrating his first Formula One win at Silverstone. The Spaniard finally stood on top of the podium after his 150th start, becoming Formula One's 112th winner and the 40th driver to triumph for the sport's oldest and most successful team.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

‘Most stressful thing’ in tennis creates angst at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Imagine this happening in your line of work: Posted online and regularly updated for the entire world to see is an objective, black-and-white assessment of how you’ve been faring over the past 52 weeks, how you compare to your colleagues and competitors and how your current status compares to that of a day, a week, a month, a year ago.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

976K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy