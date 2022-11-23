The best movies of 2022, so far

Sure, you've probably seen "Top Gun: Maverick," but have you experienced "RRR" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" yet? DVV Entertainment, A24, Paramount Pictures

2022 is filled with both big and smaller movies that you should add to your watch list.

Insider correspondents Jason Guerrasio and Kirsten Acuna noted their favorites of the year, so far.

"The Fabelmans," "RRR," and "Top Gun: Maverick" are among this year's must-sees.

Austin Butler as "Elvis." Warner Bros.

"Elvis" is a wild spectacle only fitting for the king of rock 'n roll.

Baz Luhrmann takes his all-consuming storytelling style to give us an Elvis Presley biopic that's as big and expansive as how the music legend lived his life.

In typical Luhrmann fashion, he uses dazzling visuals to chronicle Presley's humble beginnings to eventually becoming one of the biggest acts in music history. But unlike some of the other projects Luhrmann has done, it's his performers that elevate the spectacle he's crafted.

Tom Hanks is twisted as Presley's infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker and Austin Butler delivers the best Presley performance we've ever seen . — Jason Guerrasio

In her directorial debut, Domee Shi delivers a movie about being unapologetically yourself, no matter what others think. Pixar Animation

"Turning Red" is Pixar's best movie of the year that deserved to be on the big screen.

Typically, Disney's animated features burden the protagonist with harboring a massive secret by themselves for the majority of a film.

Director Domee Shi's "Turning Red" flips the script by letting Mei's (Rosalie Chiang) friends and family in on the fact that she keeps turning into a massive red panda, a metaphor for puberty.

The result is a more inclusive family film that makes the idea of something scary or stressful — like getting your first period — a conversation worth tackling head-on with your loved ones, instead of handling it in isolation.

This film should have been Pixar's return to theaters , not only because of its messaging, but because of its original music from Billie Eilish and Finneas , and its stunning animation.

One early scene involves chopped and sizzling veggies that look gorgeous enough to be part of a cooking commercial until you realize it's just someone making dinner. — Kirsten Acuna

Robert Pattinson proved that there was room for another great movie about The Dark Knight. Warner Bros.

"The Batman" is a gorgeous detective thriller with a perfectly cast Robert Pattinson.

Director Matt Reeves delivers a gritty action-thriller reminiscent of "Se7en" and "Zodiac" that finally makes "the world's greatest detective" deserving of the title instead of merely appearing on-screen as a playboy billionaire.

A love letter to fans who have read the comics, grew up watching the animated series, and played the video games, Robert Pattinson delivers a younger and more relatable Bruce Wayne who works through family trauma by beating Gotham baddies to a pulp. You feel his performance not only in the low growl of his voice, but in the subtle expressiveness of his eyes.

Michael Giacchino's beautifully haunting score captures the internalized pain and trauma built up inside of the young Bat. Some of Giacchino's best work can be heard in the nearly seven-minute track titled "The Batman."

The film smartly leans into Batman's vast rogue's gallery to insert multiple villains and antagonists — Selina Kyle, the Penguin, Falcone, and Riddler — for Batman to play off instead of pretending like the Bat's other villains don't coexist in Gotham City. — KA

Alexander Skarsgård in "The Northman." Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

"The Northman" is a bloody and authentic Viking tale that needs to be seen.

Robert Eggers' latest gothic tale follows a Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) who has dedicated his life to avenging the murder of his father (Ethan Hawke).

In telling the story, Eggers presents his most epic story yet, with beautiful vistas of Iceland and a bloody authenticity that only he has the stomach to take on.

This is without question the best Viking movie ever made. — JG

Marcel seems more in tune with how we should live life than most people. A24

"Marcel the Shell" is the feel-good movie of the year, offering unexpected life lessons from a tiny shell.

"Marcel the Shell" takes the YouTube sensation and puts him on the big screen in search of his family.

Simply charming and pure, the 89-minute A24 film has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and serves as a reminder to slow down and appreciate the simpler things we may overlook day to day.

If only we could all approach the world with the same curiosity and genuine enthusiasm as that tiny shell. — KA

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. plays Komaram Bheem in "RRR." DVV Entertainment

"RRR" is a blockbuster unlike anything you've ever seen before.

It's hard to put into words what it's like to experience S.S. Rajamouli's "RRR," just because it's unlike anything audiences have seen before.

From its dazzling action sequences to its songs and dance numbers, this three-hour epic from India's Tollywood is the most unique movie you'll see this year.

The story focuses on Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two real-life Indian revolutionaries during the British Empire's rule of India in the 1920s. Although the film is highly fictionalized, as we're pretty certain neither battled a tiger nor fought soldiers while one was on the other's shoulders.

But it's these highly creative sequences that will keep you on the edge of your seat. — JG

"Everything Everywhere" is a movie you should seek out to watch in theaters with a loved one. A24

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is simply phenomenal and a film that you should know little about before watching.

A24's highest-grossing movie worldwide , "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the multiverse movie " Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness " wanted to be.

Directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert effortlessly shift through different parallel universes in this sci-fi martial arts epic to tell an incredible story about acceptance, being seen, and being true to yourself.

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu give Oscar-worthy performances in a beautiful mother-and-daughter story across time and space.

Hilarious and heartwarming — you'll never look at hotdogs or googly eyes the same way again — you're better off going into this movie blind or knowing as little about it as possible. — KA

Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick." Paramount.

Tom Cruise once again shows why he's one of the biggest box-office draws with "Top Gun: Maverick."

There aren't many stars like Tom Cruise anymore.

He's one of the last actors standing who can draw people to the movies just because his face is on the poster. He's proven that once again with "Top Gun: Maverick."

Director Joseph Kosinski completely blindsides us with a sequel to Cruise's classic 1986 movie that is hands-down better than the original .

From the amazing dogfight sequences to the cameras inside the cockpit showing the actors go through the g-forces, the action scenes are what you'd expect from a Tom Cruise movie.

But what elevates this one is the actual story.

By the third act, you are completely sucked into Maverick's latest adventure and you have no clue if he's going to survive it. That's a dramatic quality you don't often get these days with a blockbuster.

And it's paid off. The movie has grossed over $1 billion at the box office , a surprising first in Cruise's career, but even more astounding as it was achieved during the pandemic, while audiences are still slowly returning to the big screen. — JG

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in "She Said." Universal

"She Said" brings to life the reporting that led to the #MeToo movement and Harvey Weinstein's fall.

Based on the 2019 book from New York Times reporters Jodi Cantor and Megan Twohey, who brought to light Harvey Weinstein's decades-long abuse and sexual misconduct of women, the movie is a powerful look at what went on behind the scenes to pull off their reporting.

Carey Mulligan as Twohey and Zoe Kazan as Kantor deliver inspiring performances as reporters who are juggling family life with their groundbreaking investigation that would not just change the entertainment industry but send shockwaves through countless other professions. — JG

Gabriel LaBelle in "The Fabelmans." Universal

Steven Spielberg takes on his childhood with "The Fabelmans," and it results in a moving masterpiece.

Without question Spielberg's most personal movie he's told yet in his career, the legendary filmmaker looks back on his childhood to recount how he became obsessed with movies and how that led to him discovering that his parents were in an unhappy marriage.

From the performances by the likes of Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle, to the John Williams score, and Spielberg even cowriting the screenplay with longtime contributor Tony Kushner, the movie is a masterclass in storytelling. — JG

Daniel Craig in "Glass Onion." Netflix

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is another fantastic whodunit from Rian Johnson.

Once more Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc must figure out a murder, and once more the suspects are all despicable in their own ways. This is quickly becoming a must-watch franchise.

And it's filled with lots of laughs and clever storytelling with an all-star cast made up of Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jenelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. — JG

(L-R) Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt in "Bullet Train." Scott Garfield/Sony

Brad Pitt's playful action movie "Bullet Train" was a surprise summer hit.

The end of the summer wasn't filled with many options for moviegoers, however, there was one that you had to see and that was "Bullet Train."

From director David Leitch ("John Wick," "Deadpool 2") and based on the 2010 novel "Marie Beetle," this ultra violent story set on a train from Tokyo to Kyoto is filled with a collection of colorful characters and features the action that has made Leitch one of the most sought-after action filmmakers working today. — JG

Amber Midthunder in "Prey." David Bukach/20th Century Studios

The "Predator" prequel "Prey" turned out to be the movie you had to see this year.

There have been many "Predator" movies that have been released since the original Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer in 1987, which might be a reason why many weren't expecting much when a prequel was set to release only on Hulu and not in theaters.

Boy were we wrong. Dan Trachtenberg's fantastic look at a predator who ventures to America in the 1700s is what you hope from the franchise but rarely have received: clever, violent, and unique storytelling with some fun callbacks . — JG

Justin Long and Georgina Campbell in "Barbarian." 20th Century Studios

"Barbarian" is a top-flight horror movie you must see.

Writer-director Zach Cregger has thrust himself into the company of Hollywood's current raising creative stars with his darkly funny horror movie "Barbarian."



With the help of a fantastic opening sequence and Justin Long playing one of the most despicable characters we've seen in a movie in a while, this has become one of the surprise hits of the year. — JG

Letitia Wright in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Marvel Studios

Ryan Coogler creates an impressive sequel with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Imagine making one of the most heralded movies from the Marvel universe, which garners the first-ever best picture nomination for the franchise, and then you have to go and try to repeat that success. Oh, and do it without your leading man.

That's what Ryan Coogler was faced with in making a sequel to "Black Panther" and once more the director proves why he's one of the most talented storytellers working in Hollywood today.

Having to completely reshape the sequel following the death of Chadwick Boseman, Coogler crafts another moving story that explores race, privilege, legacy, and family. — JG

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in "Nope." Universal Pictures

With "Nope" Jordan Peele continues to wow audiences .

Thanks to "Get Out" and "Us" Jordan Peele quickly was placed into auteur status, but I feel it's "Nope" that cements it.

With his third feature film Peele creates a story that's more than an alien invasion movie but one that celebrates the bond between siblings, the lengths people today will go for fame, and the appreciation for the moving image. — JG

Jon Hamm in "Confess, Fletch." Miramax

Jon Hamm proves with "Confess, Fletch" he can take on an iconic character.

Jon Hamm takes the torch from Chevy Chase and crafts his own version of the sarcastic newspaperman-turned-private eye Irwin M. Fletcher that is different but equally entertaining.

Thanks to the talents of director Greg Mottola ("Superbad," "Adventureland"), the movie is one that a major studio would salivate to make decades ago but today gets released with just a whimper. But what cannot be disputed is if you see it you'll know it's one of the best movies of the year and we'll hopefully see Hamm play the character again. — JG

Viola Davis in "The Woman King." Ilze Kitchoff/Sony

Thanks to unflinching action, "The Woman King" is one of the most thrilling movies of the year.

The latest from Gina Prince-Bythewood is a powerful look at an all-female warrior unit that bows to no one.

With fantastic performances by Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, and John Boyega this action movie is one that will stay with you long after you watch it. — JG

(L-R) Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Viggo Mortensen in "Thirteen Lives." MGM

"Thirteen Lives" is the best movie this year that you've never seen.

Though there has been very little marketing around the movie, this look at the thrilling 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue is the best movie Ron Howard has made in years.

Even if you are knowledgeable on what occurred, the fantastic storytelling and perfect performances from Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, and Colin Farrell as the cave divers who have to try to figure out how to save boys trapped in a flooded cave will keep you on the edge of your seat. — JG