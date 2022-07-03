ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

By VALENTINA PETROVA and STEPHEN McGRATH
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITcqe_0gTjN1MK00

Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said.

Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport in Bulgaria's capital Sofia before the flights left that he was among the 70 Russian diplomatic staff declared “persona non grata” last week and ordered to leave the country by the end of Sunday.

Bulgaria's expulsion decision was announced by acting Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who took a strong stance against Russia after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 . Petkov, who lost a no-confidence vote on June 22, has claimed Moscow used “hybrid war” tactics to bring down his government.

Petkov has said that Russia will retain 43 of its employees after the expulsion and noted that Bulgaria has just 12 diplomatic staff in Moscow.

“Anyone who works against the interests of Bulgaria will be called to go back to the country from which they came,” he said.

On Friday, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova issued Bulgaria an ultimatum to reverse its decision and threatened that Moscow would fully sever diplomatic ties.

“I intend to urgently raise before the leadership of my country the issue of the closure of the Embassy of Russia in Bulgaria, which will inevitably lead to the closure of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Moscow,” she said in a statement.

The expulsion, which has severely strained diplomatic ties, is the greatest ever number of Russian diplomats expelled by Bulgaria, which has European Union and NATO membership. Bulgaria has strongly backed the West’s sanctions against Moscow since it launched its war on Ukraine more than four months ago.

The European Union, which Bulgaria has been a member of since 2007, responded to Russia’s “unjustified threat” and said it “stands in full support and solidarity with Bulgaria.”

In late April, Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria after officials refused a Moscow demand to pay gas bills in rubles, Russia’s currency. Bulgaria’s defense minister was also ousted in early March for referring to Russia's war as a “special military operation,” the Kremlin-preferred description.

___

Stephen McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Big Turning Point in the War Could Finally Be Here

Russian forces took a key region in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, thanks in part to Moscow stepping up its coordination and war planning, according to a British intelligence assessment released on Tuesday. This change in Russian forces’ approach to fighting in Eastern Ukraine could be the early signs of...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#Aircraft#Russian#The Embassy Of Russia#Bulgarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia’s Lavrov heckled with ‘stop the war’ chants at G20 summit

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was heckled with shouts of “When will you stop the war“ and “Why don’t you stop the war“ at a G20 meeting on Friday.Host Indonesia has urged the global gathering to help end the conflict in Ukraine, but Mr Lavrov used the summit to dismiss what he cast as the west’s “frenzied” criticism of the war.“Aggressors’, ‘invaders’, ‘occupiers’ - we heard a lot of things today,” Mr Lavrov told reporters. Russian state television said an attempt to boycott Russia at the G20 had failed and offended Indonesia.Meanwhile, the British defence ministry has claimed that Russian fighters in Ukraine’s east are taking a brief pause to replenish before launching a fresh offensive...
POLITICS
Newsweek

A Popular Uprising Against the Elites Has Gone Global | Opinion

A popular uprising of working-class people against the elites and their values is underway—and it's crossing the globe. There is a growing resistance by the middle and lower classes against what Rob Henderson has coined the "luxury beliefs" of the elites, as everyday folks realize the harm it causes them and their communities.
PROTESTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy