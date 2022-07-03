Redmond Hiring Firefighter/Paramedics

The City Club of Central Oregon’s July forum will provide insights on current transportation and transit projects in Central Oregon, including an update on the status of Bend’s Transportation System Plan (TSP—our 20-year assessment and plan for transportation needs) as well as a review of available Federal and State funding for transportation and transit improvements. Innovative regional priority changes incorporate responses to climate change, accommodating more electric vehicles, and increasing transit and bike/pedestrian mobility. Yet a significant question remains: Without dedicated funding streams for transportation, can Central Oregon fulfill these priorities and optimize transit for all, particularly in the face of our relentless growth?

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO