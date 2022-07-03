ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Redmond Hiring Firefighter/Paramedics

 3 days ago

Redmond Fire & Rescue is currently accepting applications for the immediate hiring of 8 -11 Entry Level or Lateral Firefighter Paramedics. The deadline for application submission is August 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm PST. Details on the...

Bend’s Transportation Future Discussed

The City Club of Central Oregon’s July forum will provide insights on current transportation and transit projects in Central Oregon, including an update on the status of Bend’s Transportation System Plan (TSP—our 20-year assessment and plan for transportation needs) as well as a review of available Federal and State funding for transportation and transit improvements. Innovative regional priority changes incorporate responses to climate change, accommodating more electric vehicles, and increasing transit and bike/pedestrian mobility. Yet a significant question remains: Without dedicated funding streams for transportation, can Central Oregon fulfill these priorities and optimize transit for all, particularly in the face of our relentless growth?
BEND, OR
New Bendites Invited To Chamber’s ‘Bend 101’

Are you new to Bend? Looking to learn more about Bend and become engaged in the community?. Whether you moved here recently, or several years ago, Bend 101 is dedicated to connecting you with the information and resources to engage and thrive in the place where you live. You’ll meet both new and longtime residents and make meaningful relationships.
BEND, OR
Art In The West Exhibit July 23rd

The High Desert Museum will unveil a stellar collection of traditional and contemporary art on Saturday, July 23 in its annual Art in the West exhibition and silent auction. This year’s invitation-only, juried exhibition will feature over 90 works of art by dozens of renowned artists from across the country.
BEND, OR

