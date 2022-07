Vegetable soup is something that certainly ought to be healthy, but if you're getting it out of a can, it might be high in sodium and low in, well, actual vegetables. Sure, it's fun to spell out words with the tiny noodle letters, but that's about the only plus side. For a truly nutritious soup, though, you're best off making one from scratch. This way, you can cram in all of the vegetables that your heart desires, and maintain control of every ingredient that goes into the soup.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO