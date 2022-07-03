People On TikTok Are Losing It Over Hailey Bieber's Skin Smoothie, So I Tried It And Here's How It Tastes

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog left in shelter hides in a corner until she meets new owner: "She was confused and heartbroken"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
California couple sues fertility clinic because they got a daughter instead of a sonJosue TorresCalifornia State
Smith, Ohio State intrigued by ‘significant upside’ in UCLA, USC expansion to Big TenThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 things to do in Los Angeles that aren't the Hollywood SignEugene AdamsLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Announces Opening of College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
In Style
Jennifer Lawrence Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Genius for Summer
The theme of summer 2022 is obviously go big or go home. And not just in the realm of vacations (because we're absolutely all for splurging on a getaway this time of year), but also in the world of fashion. Big shoes! Big tote bags! And… big pants!. Big,...
There's A Viral Hack Involving Chia Seeds Called The "Internal Shower" That's Supposed To Help You Poop, So I Tried It
The fiber in those chia seeds DOES NOT mess around.
"It Immediately Elevates The Whole Thing": People Are Revealing The "Secret" Ingredients They Swear By In Their Own Kitchens, And I Can't Wait To Try Several
"It's absolutely HUGE for sauces. Before I started using it, I really had no idea it could make such an impact."
Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split
Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
I’m a Dollar Tree fanatic – 3 hidden gems you need to buy for $1.25
A BARGAIN lover has shared her recent top three finds from discount store Dollar Tree. TikTok user Pretty Little DIY, whose profile can be found @prettylittlediy, is always on the lookout for must-have, cheap items - and now she’s letting you in on her secrets so you can bag them too.
A bride went viral on TikTok when she wore a thrifted wedding dress that cost just $3.75
Jillian Lynch's TikTok video about her $3 thrifted wedding dress has more than two million views. The gown currently retails for $220 on Revolve.
The Austin Butler Sweaty Elvis Meme Is Hilarious, Relatable, And Oddly Specific
"Me looking at the iPad register before pressing no tip."
I’m a pro declutterer – 10 things you need to chuck away TODAY & why you need to start in your kitchen
IF it’s true that it’s easier to focus on what matters most in life when you’re not surrounded by clutter, then cleaning up should be at the top of everyone’s priority list. A YouTuber and minimalist expert has just revealed his list of things people should...
This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With
Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger
What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
womansday.com
This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street
On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off
A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!
We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To De-Puff Under Eyes Instantly
Puffy under eyes are perhaps one of the most common struggles many of us face nowadays. It can be caused by several factors such as genetics, lack of sleep, and dehydration. Aside from these, the Cleveland Clinic also reports that allergies, trauma-r...
Mother-In-Law Shocks Bride By Rocking Same Gown With Her On Wedding Day
It is generally known that guests at a wedding are not supposed to wear white clothes due to the bride wearing a white dress. It came as a rude shock to one certain bide when her mother-in-law chose to step out to her wedding in the same dress. It is...
Bride admits she's 'dreading' her wedding because she doesn't have any friends to be her bridesmaids - while her popular fiancé can't choose which pals to make groomsmen
A bride-to-be has said she is filled with dread about her big day after saying she has 'no friends' she would want as her bridesmaids - while others assured her it's normal to have a low-key bridal party. The bride, called Jennifer, posted on the forum of wedding website Hitched...
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s kids, Seraphina and Emme, built the strongest friendship
After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to dive back into their romantic relationship, the celebrity couple made a series of changes in their personal lives, including spending a lot of time with their new blended family, and while it takes times for families to unite following new...
Kim Kardashian Says She’s Now Down ’21 Pounds’ Following Weight-Loss Plan to Fit Marilyn Monroe Dress
Kim Kardashian has no regrets when it comes to the intense weight-loss plan she followed to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday" dress for the 2022 Met Gala. In an interview with Today, which aired on Tuesday, June 21, the Skims founder, 41, revealed to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she's "continued […]
I’m a body language expert & Kate Middleton uses two signature moves with William – it reveals lots about their marriage
Kate Middleton makes two signature moves every time she steps out with Prince William, a body language expert has claimed. The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles with Prince William today as they viewed their first official portrait together at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum. And according to expert...
