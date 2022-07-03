ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

If Your Rent Went Up This Year, Tell Us How Much And How You're Dealing With It

By Megan Liscomb
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4fdD_0gThycLV00

A recent report from the real estate brokerage Redfin showed that asking rent on average has gone up 15% in 2022 over last year. And in May, the monthly median asking rent was over $2,000 for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAAdW_0gThycLV00

And of course, in some areas, rents are rising even faster. One BuzzFeed contributor in Austin shared that her rent will be going up by $855 a month , which is somehow actually legal???

Long story short, it's wild out there for renters right now.

Jack N. Mohr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The numbers are pretty discouraging, but they don't tell the whole story. So if your rent has gone up, we want to know by how much and how you're coping.

Maybe you live in Austin and recently your landlord informed you that your rent will be going up by $500. You typically don't have too much extra cash laying around at the end of the month, so you're not really sure where that $500 is supposed to come from. Now, you're looking for a roommate or a side gig (or both) so you can make it work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGKUx_0gThycLV00
Pcess609 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or perhaps you live in Chicago and your rent went up by $350. You've made some tweaks to your budget, like switching to a pre-paid cell phone plan and cooking at home more, and you're mostly able to get by. But you're definitely dreading the possibility that your rent could continue to rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxxnh_0gThycLV00
Drs Producoes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or maybe you live in Boise and you were already barely getting by when your rent went up by $400. Now you're super stressed out, can't pay all your bills every month, and you're just trying to keep your head above water. You're trying to spend less and work more, but with other costs rising too, it's really hard to get ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzTzh_0gThycLV00
Bymuratdeniz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tell us where you live, how much your rent went up, and how you're coping in the comments or via this anonymous Google form , and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

