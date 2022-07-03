Ricky Martin Denies Domestic Abuse Allegations Following Restraining Order

Officials attempted to serve a restraining order to singer Ricky Martin in Puerto Rico, but could not find him. Martin's representatives denied the allegations. (Photo: Gisela Schober via Getty Images)

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin is denying domestic abuse allegations following a restraining order filed in his homeland.

The order allegedly involves a petitioner, whom officials didn’t name, that broke up with the Latino singer after dating him for seven months, The Associated Press reported via Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero.

Martin allegedly didn’t accept the breakup and loitered by the petitioner’s house “at least three times,” the newspaper reported.

Officials attempted to serve the order, signed Friday, to the singer in Dorado, Puerto Rico, to no avail, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press.

“Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” Valencia said.

Martin’s representatives, in a statement to People , denied the allegations.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” Martin’s representatives told People. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

The news comes after Martin’s former talent manager Rebecca Drucker sued him last week with claims that he owes her over $3 million in unpaid commissions, Insider reported .

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Martin “constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied” to Drucker.

The lawsuit also describes how she allegedly “protected” the singer from “his reckless indiscretions” including a “devastating” scandal, nonpayment of taxes and substance abuse.

Martin’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline .

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story referred to Puerto Rico as Martin’s “home country.” The island is a territory of the U.S. and the article has been updated accordingly.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.