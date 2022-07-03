ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marcus Rashford feels ‘buzz’ at Manchester United after recharging his batteries

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGemX_0gTgsPSh00

Marcus Rashford feels refreshed following his summer break and believes there is already a “buzz” under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag .

United finished with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era last season, with Rashford often singled out for criticism as he scored just five times, his worst return in a single campaign.

His loss of form led to him losing his place in England squads but after admitting he needed to “switch off” a couple of months ago, he is now energised and believes the rest of his colleagues are as well.

“We have got that feeling of excitement and that buzz around the training ground again and so it is definitely positive going into pre-season,” Rashford said on manutd.com.

“I feel like I probably needed that time to switch off a little bit and me having that time enabled me to refocus a lot earlier than I expected to be honest.

“I feel ready and focused so when that first game does come it’s good to know you have done almost six weeks of training beforehand. It will definitely be a positive.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Man Utd defender to leave the club after training ground bust-up

Seven senior players have already left Manchester United this summer, with further departures expected as Erik ten Hag continues to revamp the squad. The new manager inherited a bloated group and six players left on free transfers, including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani. Tyrell Malacia, the Feyenoord left-back,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Erik Ten Hag
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call

Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.Follow all the reaction to the British Grand Prix as we already look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:
MOTORSPORTS
United Transfer Room

Full List Of International Players That Returned To Manchester United Training On Monday | Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, No Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have had their international players return to training on Monday, these included players that spent the back end of the 21/22 season playing in international fixtures for their country. United have already been training for around one week since preparation for the new campaign got underway however a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Report: Ronaldo will accept big pay cut to smooth exit from United

Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a considerable pay cut to fulfill his wish to represent a Champions League challenger once more, according to the Independent's Miguel Delaney. Manchester United, who will compete in the Europa League next season, are reportedly adamant that Ronaldo isn't for sale this summer despite...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#England#The Premier League
CBS Sports

Mauricio Pochettino sacked at PSG: What's next for the Argentine manager?

After weeks of being one of the worst kept secrets in European soccer, it is now official: Mauricio Pochettino is no longer Paris Saint-Germain head coach. The Argentine has been shown the door by the French giants along with sporting director Leonardo with Luis Campos of AS Monaco and Lille OSC fame now shaping the project and Christophe Galtier leading it on the pitch.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Real Madrid are the bookies' early FAVOURITES to next appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager, with former club Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle also in contention as future destinations for the ex-PSG boss

Real Madrid have emerged as the early favourites to next appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager, after he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants confirmed Pochettino's departure on Tuesday despite guiding the club to the Ligue 1 title, as the French giants confirmed he would be replaced by Christophe Galtier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
12up

Manchester United not willing to part ways with Ronaldo

In a shocking twist, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly revealed to Manchester United that he's hoping to play elsewhere next season. Ronaldo is looking for a little bit more ambition from the club and he's clearlty not impressed with what's been going on. With United not in the Champions League next...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool And Manchester United Offered Another Chance For Defender After Failed Transfer

Liverpool and rivals Manchester United have been given a second chance to get a defensive target after the centre-back's deal with another Premier League side fell short. The Reds are hoping to tie down Joe Gomez to a new deal, but the future of Joel Matip remains unknown. The 28-year-hold has two years left on his current contract, however, with a few injuries affecting his availability, it gives the club something to think about.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Christian Eriksen verbally agrees to three-year Manchester United move

Central midfielder Christian Eriksen verbally agreed to sign for Manchester Untied on a free transfer on Monday, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. The Denmark international, whose half-season contract with Brentford expired in June, will join United on a three-year deal once he signs his contract and completes a medical examination.
UEFA
BBC

Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals. The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday. Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy