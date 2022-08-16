ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oddsmakers: Patriots' Mac Jones Projected For Similar Season

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zm7si_0gTggAkq00

After a Pro Bowl rookie season, Jones is expected to put up almost identical statistics in his second season.

In 2021, New England Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones impressed and, perhaps, overachieved.

In 2022, he'll have to raise his performance to match increased expectations. But just barely.

Jones has produced a successful offseason, arriving for OTAs with a leaner body and wowing teammates with a stronger arm and more aggressive leadership . He even spent time working with Tom Brady's throwing coach to improve his delivery and accuracy.

With a stable of talented receivers - but without a star No. 1 option - Las Vegas oddsmakers predict Jones will top his rookie performance of 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns.

One website recently released its pre-training camp projections for every NFL quarterback. The prediction for Jones' second season?

Mac Jones Passing Yards 2022 Regular Season

Over/Under 3800½

Mac Jones Passing TD's 2022 Regular Season

Over/Under 23½

Mac Jones Passing Interceptions 2022 Regular Season

Over/Under 12½

What does that say about expectations for Jones in 2022? Oddsmakers project a very similar year to 2021, with the same number of yards, one more touchdown and one less interception.

A look at where Jones' projections to compare to the NFL's other top quarterbacks:

In the AFC East , where the Buffalo Bills are heavy favorites to win their third consecutive championship, Josh Allen is projected to have a monster season of 4,250 yards and 34 touchdowns to only 13 interceptions. Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set at 3,750 yards and 22 touchdowns to 14 interceptions, while the New York Jets' Zach Wilson numbers are 3,600 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Bottom line: The experts think Jones is the second-best quarterback in the division, projected to throw for more yards, more touchdowns and fewer interceptions than Tagovailoa and Wilson.

Around the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Brady are predicted to throw for the most yards (4,650) and the former Patriot's touchdown number is the highest at 37.5.

Oddsmakers also expect a big season out of the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr. Coached by former Patriots' offensive guru Josh McDaniels, he is projected for 4,500 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Time With Head Injury

Another tense joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to an injury for Kristian Wilkerson. New England's rookie wide receiver got carted off the field Wednesday after a blindside hit from Carolina safety Kenny Robinson. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson is expected...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear

During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
NBC Sports

Smith, Patriots TEs show lots of improvement in second Pats-Panthers practice

FOXBORO -- Jonnu Smith gave an underwhelming performance Tuesday in the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers outside Gillette Stadium. He dropped multiple passes and didn't have the best communication with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Those issues were cleaned up in impressive fashion Wednesday as Smith dominated the 1-on-1 period.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones defends Bill Belichick, coaching staff amid questions about team’s offensive playcalling

The New England Patriots haven’t exactly had a stellar preseason thus far. There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the team’s offense and the collaborative process head coach Bill Belichick, OL coach Matt Patricia, and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge have all been talking up these past few weeks. All this may have been received with some criticism, but for his part, Patriots star QB Mac Jones is having none of it.
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots should move on from Belichick after 2022

The New England Patriots might be heading towards a massive change for their franchise, and moving on from Belichick might be smart in the long run. Perhaps this is a wildly unpopular opinion, as Belichick is the best coach in the history of the NFL, but I think his style is slowly withering away in today’s NFL.
NFL
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy