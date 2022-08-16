Oddsmakers: Patriots' Mac Jones Projected For Similar Season

After a Pro Bowl rookie season, Jones is expected to put up almost identical statistics in his second season.

In 2021, New England Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones impressed and, perhaps, overachieved.

In 2022, he'll have to raise his performance to match increased expectations. But just barely.

Jones has produced a successful offseason, arriving for OTAs with a leaner body and wowing teammates with a stronger arm and more aggressive leadership . He even spent time working with Tom Brady's throwing coach to improve his delivery and accuracy.

With a stable of talented receivers - but without a star No. 1 option - Las Vegas oddsmakers predict Jones will top his rookie performance of 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns.

One website recently released its pre-training camp projections for every NFL quarterback. The prediction for Jones' second season?

Mac Jones Passing Yards 2022 Regular Season

Over/Under 3800½

Mac Jones Passing TD's 2022 Regular Season

Over/Under 23½

Mac Jones Passing Interceptions 2022 Regular Season

Over/Under 12½

What does that say about expectations for Jones in 2022? Oddsmakers project a very similar year to 2021, with the same number of yards, one more touchdown and one less interception.

A look at where Jones' projections to compare to the NFL's other top quarterbacks:

In the AFC East , where the Buffalo Bills are heavy favorites to win their third consecutive championship, Josh Allen is projected to have a monster season of 4,250 yards and 34 touchdowns to only 13 interceptions. Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set at 3,750 yards and 22 touchdowns to 14 interceptions, while the New York Jets' Zach Wilson numbers are 3,600 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Bottom line: The experts think Jones is the second-best quarterback in the division, projected to throw for more yards, more touchdowns and fewer interceptions than Tagovailoa and Wilson.

Around the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Brady are predicted to throw for the most yards (4,650) and the former Patriot's touchdown number is the highest at 37.5.

Oddsmakers also expect a big season out of the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr. Coached by former Patriots' offensive guru Josh McDaniels, he is projected for 4,500 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.