Hidden Sparrows, Missing Tattoos, And 19 More Hidden Details From "The Umbrella Academy"

By Mary Colussi
 3 days ago

Warning: Spoilers ahead for all three seasons of The Umbrella Academy .

1. When Viktor looks at the back cover of his memoir in the very first episode of the series, you can spot a blurb from none other than the My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, who wrote the comics on which the series is based. He calls the book "an incredible read."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpyQs_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

2. Speaking of Viktor's memoir: During the montage of all the siblings reading it, you can see that Luther's copy is covered in notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yz7XI_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

3. There's a hint that Reginald is lying about Viktor's lack of powers in the very first episode: Despite his apparent ordinariness, Reginald monitors Viktor the same way he does the other children, and when his image appears onscreen, you can hear some kind of monitor beeping faster and more loudly for Viktor than it does for the other children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XdAFN_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

4. Luther, who Reginald banished to the moon on a pointless mission for four years, apparently hung photos of the moon on his bedroom walls as a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ccjv3_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

5. In the pilot, Viktor reminisces with Pogo about making his missing brother Five peanut butter and marshmallow sandwiches every night while he was gone, in the hopes that he would come back and have something to eat if he was hungry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4vvx_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

Later on in that episode, Five does return, and the first thing he does is make himself a peanut butter and marshmallow sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZaPE_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

6. Ben, the deceased Hargreeves sibling, appears as a ghost to Klaus, who is able to see and interact with the dead. But Klaus uses drugs and alcohol to blunt his power, since his sobriety results in an endless stream of ghosts tormenting him. Therefore, when we first see Ben, and Klaus is, as per usual, intoxicated, Ben is wearing a hood, and his eyes remain closed for the most part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31W8wx_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

Later on, when Klaus wakes up after a bender, Ben is more present, in that he can read and speak to Klaus clearly. But his hood remains up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qnw6Z_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

And when Klaus is kidnapped and unable to access drugs or alcohol, Ben's hood comes down, since his brother is finally (and unwillingly) sober.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOSfL_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

7. Out of all the siblings, Diego is closest with their robot mother, Grace. When Luther looks at Diego's otherwise Spartan apartment while he's out, he spots one homey touch: a framed piece of needlepoint, presumably the work of Grace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pHsl_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

8. If the motel where Hazel drives his girlfriend Agnes looked familiar to you, that's because it's one and the same as the Rosebud Motel in Schitt's Creek .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOWtX_0gTgUaI600
Netflix / CBC

9. When the family meets at a bowling alley during the Season 1 finale, they sign up for their lane under the name "Umbrella Team."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DChiw_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

10. Right before Diego powers her down, Grace is embroidering an image of the moon breaking into chunks...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fsTB_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

...which is what nearly ends the world in the season finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXacn_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

11. In the poster for Season 2, the reflections in the family's glasses hint at their respective plot lines for the season. For instance, you can see Lila in Diego's glasses, a civil rights protest in Allison's, and cult members in Klaus's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mixVg_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

12. When Luther farts in the elevator, you can spot David Castañeda (Diego) laughing in the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tiOJ_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

13. Justin H. Min (Ben) told TV Guide that getting Sparrow Ben's hair just right involved trying out "around 20 iterations," and added that though you can't really see them, there are some dyed blue streaks in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epGSf_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

14. In the same video , Min said that originally, Klaus was going to be the first one to see Ben and say his name. But this ended up getting changed to all the siblings saying "shit" in unison, to prevent the audience from being confused about if Ben was really alive or not, since Klaus being able to see him wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXDKP_0gTgUaI600
Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

15. In Season 2, Five breaks a vending machine in a fit of rage after his Fudge Nutter gets stuck. In a Reddit AMA , series creator Steve Blackman explained that this was not a random instance of extreme hanger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdBTW_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

Blackman wrote, "That's a callback to season one. If you recall, that's the chocolate The Handler offered Five in her office."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08P41a_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

16. In the same Reddit AMA , Blackman revealed that in a bit of subliminal foreshadowing, there are 43 sparrows hidden through Season 2. For instance, when Harlan tests his telekinesis in the season finale, the toy he makes float is a wooden sparrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0kcm_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

17. During the group dance sequence that kicked off Season 1, one of Luther's moves is a "crab dance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dArQ4_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

Two seasons later, he's back at it during the "Footloose" dance-off between the Umbrella and Sparrow Academies. Since this routine is Diego's hallucination, and he wasn't there while Luther was dancing alone in his room in Season 1, I like to think that Luther's done the crab dance on many occasions, to the point where Diego associates him with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJcFE_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

18. Justin H. Min and David Castañeda told Newsweek that they improvised the scene from the eighth episode of Season 3 where Ben and Diego start arguing in Korean and Spanish, respectively. It was Castañeda's idea, and Min said they were "shocked" that it made it into the final version of the episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poEuJ_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

19. In Season 3, Klaus discovers that he has the power of immortality, and announces it to his makeshift family of dysfunctional superheroes like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CX4Bv_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

And, about a decade ago, in another show about a makeshift family of dysfunctional superheroes called Misfits , another irreverent, immortal character played by Robert Sheehan made nearly the exact same proclamation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9TK9_0gTgUaI600
E4

20. The cup Stanley is drinking from before he is killed by the Kugelblitz has the version of Diego from the comics printed on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTVXP_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

21. And finally: With the exception of Viktor, all the Hargreeves siblings received umbrella tattoos on their wrists during childhood. But after the universe is reset at the end of Season 3, those tattoos, along with the siblings' powers, are missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6TPF_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

Number Five even checks for his and can't find it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07b5K8_0gTgUaI600
Netflix

#Tattoos#Hidden Details#Sparrows#Academies#The Umbrella Academy#Netflix Later
