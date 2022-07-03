Edward Soyk, 87, of Crofton

For months, discussions have swirled as to what the Cadiz City Council would end up using its ARPA funds for toward the prosperity and restoration of the community. During Tuesday’s meeting, City Clerk Barbie Johnson iterated that — through the guidance of the Pennyrile Area Development District — those funds should be earmarked as a budget line item for payroll, which would then allow other city funds to be shifted to outlined projects.

CADIZ, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO