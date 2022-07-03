Edward Soyk, 87, of Crofton

Funeral services for 92-year-old Jack Houston Larkins of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, July 9, at 11am at the Edgewood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Eddy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Friday from 5 to 8 and again Saturday morning at 10 at the Edgewood Baptist...
There will be no services for 92-year-old Frances Dix Wilkinson, of Cadiz. Two daughters: Kathy (Steve) Quattrochi, of Cadiz, and Teri (Bob) Wilkinson Rogers, of Plano, Texas. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A celebration of life service for 33-year-old Dwayne Marable of Oak Grove will be Friday, July 8, at 1 pm, at the Cross Point Ministries Church in Hopkinsville. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral Services for 73 year old Sylvia P’Pool of Cadiz will be Wednesday, July 6, at 11:00 a.m. at King’s Funeral . Burial will follow in Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at King’s Funeral Home. Survivors include:. Sons: Jason P’Pool (Melissa), Dadeville,...
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a forklift accident on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the man was injured when a forklift overturned at Pennyrile Electric. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter at Jennie Stuart Medical Center...
Funeral Services for 89-year-old Phyllis A. Groves of Hopkinsville will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Survivors include her son: Dale...
Two events commemorating the Eighth of August — the date when residents of Hopkinsville and surrounding communities have traditionally celebrated the emancipation of their enslaved ancestors — are planned at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. and at the Pennyroyal Area Museum. The first event is Taste of the Town, featuring...
The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to creep up, while Trigg county is once again ‘red’ on the community spread level map, with Christian and Todd counties ‘yellow’. The positivity rate is back up to 15.75 percent, after there were 10,191 new COVID cases reported in the...
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was found at 810 East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center to...
Cadiz Mayor Todd King and the Cadiz Police Department swore in a third school resource officer Wednesday morning, naming Richard Palmer to the force. A Calloway County native and graduate of its high school, Palmer began his law enforcement career in the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and served there eight or so years before becoming active military.
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEHT) – Soldiers at Fort Campbell had a ceremony on July 5 to mark their deployment to Europe. This is the first time 101st Airborne has deployed to Europe in almost 80 years. The 101st Airborne, their Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion cased their colors in the ceremony. The casing of colors is […]
The Fourth of July is here and you’ll be able to eat, listen to some good music and see fireworks in Hopkinsville at Red, White and Oooh!. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says the festivities get underway at 6 at Ruff Park and you should come hungry.
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
For months, discussions have swirled as to what the Cadiz City Council would end up using its ARPA funds for toward the prosperity and restoration of the community. During Tuesday’s meeting, City Clerk Barbie Johnson iterated that — through the guidance of the Pennyrile Area Development District — those funds should be earmarked as a budget line item for payroll, which would then allow other city funds to be shifted to outlined projects.
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 42-year-old Terrence Finch was found at 810 East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A home and two vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Festivities for July 4 were in full swing in Franklin Monday morning. The Independence Day Parade made its way around the town square. The event was a local celebration, sponsored by the Simpson County Tourism Commission and Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation. “We love what the...
