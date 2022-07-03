ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Pearcy Reveals He Almost Started Band With Motley Crue Members

By Chad Childers
 3 days ago
As it turned out, the '80s were pretty great for Motley Crue and Ratt, but Stephen Pearcy reveals there was a moment in the early '80s where both acts could have had a different trajectory if a proposed band pairing had worked out. Pearcy reveals that a foursome of himself, Robbin...

Scott Feuerhammer
3d ago

I wouldn't doubt it. Those LA guys in the late '70's, early '80's all hung out together. Knew each other. Played together.

Val51382
3d ago

I thought they had a “falling out” between Stephen and Warren? 🤔 They won’t be the same without Robin.. RIP! I still listen to them though! 🤘🤘

Person
Robbin Crosby
Person
Stephen Pearcy
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Stephen King
