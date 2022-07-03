ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

5-year-old dead, 8-year-old injured in north Houston drive-by shooting, police say

 2 days ago

A 5-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting that also injured an 8-year-old in the Greenspoint area, Houston police said.

At about 1 a.m. on Sunday, police received a call regarding a shooting in the 13300 block of Northborough. When officers arrived, they said they didn't find anything.

About 15 minutes later, police received a call saying two children had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses, the 5-year-old and 8-year-old were both in a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Northborough and Rushcreek. Then someone in another vehicle started shooting.

Police believe the woman that drove the children to the hospital is their mother.

The 8-year-old child is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators are still unclear if they were the intended targets in the shooting.

Two people were in the dark-colored suspect vehicle, going westbound on Rushcreek, police said.

At this time, police do not have anyone in custody, and are looking for nearby surveillance footage to help in the investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Yvonne Cooks-Tatmon
3d ago

Oh sweet Jesus I cry out to you in mourning please help our children, I know that we are all your children. Wrap your 😇 around the parents, family, friends, and those of us hurting with all of this senseless killing. Lord we ask you work your wonders to halt the people responsible so the authorities can capture and punish according to your will. Father we need you.

Jamie Williams
3d ago

my family had lived in the area until there was a shootout between two vehicles as children were offloading the school bus. I moved out that night

Neal Tomlinson
3d ago

the fruits of progressive policies. keep voting for them radical revolutionaries and this will continue to be a common occurrence.

