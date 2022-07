Photo of Jennie and her sister Alice MatthewsLynn Blewett/Star TribuneMINNEAPOLIS, MN - The March 23, 1912, death of Alice Matthews shocked the city of Minneapolis. Attacked by a dark, brooding figure only a couple of doors from her home, she did everything possible to try to save her own life. Matthews fought bravely, but her cries for help went unheeded. Her case dominated local papers for a few weeks. However, the story eventually became old news, and her attacker was never found.

