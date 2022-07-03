ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds give way to sunshine for rest of July 4 weekend in New York City

WHAT'S NEW: Becoming sunny and comfy this afternoon. Rinse and repeat for the Fourth of July with warm temps in the mid-80s.

WHAT'S NEXT: Unsettled weather pattern by the midweek. Several chance of showers/storms through Friday. As of now, showers/storms possible for Tuesday night with an approaching frontal system. Timing, impacts and intensity details are still uncertain.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says the rest of the holiday weekend will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Today: Morning clouds gives way to a mostly sunny sky. Less humid. Highs near 86. N-NW wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Lows near 66. N wind 5 mph.

Monday - Independence Day: Loads of sunshine, warm and comfy. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.

Tuesday - Weather to Watch: Sun and clouds, warm. Chance of PM showers/ storms. Highs near 84. Lows near 69.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, warm. Highs near 81. Lows near 68.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. Chance of showers/storms. Highs near 80. Lows near 68.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm, chance of showers/storms. Highs near 83. Lows near 69.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds and warm. Highs near 84. Lows near 70.

