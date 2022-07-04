ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another woman killed in hit-and-run at same intersection in the Germantown section of Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Germantown.

It happened around midnight Sunday on Germantown Avenue near Coulter Street, the same spot where another woman was killed just a few weeks ago.

According to investigators, a woman in her 50s was crossing the street when a speeding vehicle, described as a white SUV, hit her and drove off.

The woman's shoes landed next to a memorial for 21-year-old Dia Lee, who was killed here on June 21.

A suspect in that case, identified as Quadera Parrish, has been arrested. Police say she turned herself in after investigators located the Tesla she was allegedly driving at the time of the collision.

The name of the woman who was killed on Sunday has not been released. No arrests have been made in her death.

