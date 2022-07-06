SONDERMANN | 'Polarization' doesn’t begin to cover it

The Fourth of July holiday has just past.

It is an occasion marked by summertime heat, neighborhood parades, hot dogs on the grill, corn on the cob, apple pie and fireworks to cap off the evening.

Beyond that, it is a time for flying the flag, taking note of our nation’s origins and expressing pride in America. Patriotism is the order of the day. If you cannot find a reservoir of steadfast allegiance on the Fourth, then it is long gone.

As I think back on this-or-that Independence Day over my years, the public mood seemed most often to be upbeat, prideful, abundant with hope and optimism. The pervasive spirit was that of a country on the upswing, accompanied by a conviction, even in challenging times, that better days were ahead.

I may not be able to put my finger entirely on it. But it sure feels like that promising, cheerful, bullish demeanor has been lost.

For those of you wanting a holiday column of jingoistic rah-rah, I regret that I am unable to serve that up. My downcast outlook matches that of much of the country. I cannot look my grown children in the eye and tell them with confidence that their lot will be better. I cannot say with a straight face that America’s best days assuredly lie ahead.

Some of that is a function of current conditions. A lingering pandemic, rampant inflation, busted supply chains, institution upon institution failing to live up to its promise, a wealth divide ever widening, the scene of despair on too many street corners, an unspeakable ground war in eastern Europe and a general coarsening of daily life have combined to take their toll.

It would be tough enough if one had the sense that all of this was episodic and transitory, even as problems layer upon each other. History teaches that economic cycles are exactly that — cyclical. That pandemics eventually wane. That leaders can emerge from unexpected quarters.

But navigating one dysfunction after another would be infinitely more manageable if we had a functional political system. Beyond even the multiple issues du jour, that is America’s core deficit.

Our politics, meaning our very ability to govern ourselves, have been ailing for some time. The warning signs have been omnipresent. But as a country, we have been intent on making it ever worse. We continue to substitute gasoline for flame retardant at virtually every opportunity.

Much ink has been spilled on the notion of polarization. But that word hardly does justice to our national dilemma.

Polarization is but a mild descriptor of the outright tribal hate which rules the day.

By geography and in countless other ways, we have sorted ourselves into red and blue tribes. Far too many have made that affiliation a central part of their identity. Within each tribe, people rally around who and what they despise more than they do in favor of any affirmative agenda.

Recently, in discussing time spent with their daughter’s boyfriend, someone close to us remarked that they were just relieved he was not a Republican, implying that any other differences were manageable.

In this process, and propelled by various structural incentives, the two parties — excuse me, tribes — have drifted ever farther apart. Compromise has become a dirty word as well as an increasingly difficult feat.

Ditto for the very idea of moderation. Witness the derision with which most Democrats greet a Rust Belt centrist like Joe Manchin. Along with the manner in which vast numbers of Republicans use the four-letter insult of RINO (Republican in name only) with regard to any of their own who dare attempt to work across the aisle.

Team play, exclusively so, is a byproduct of this tribalism. Their scarcity is what makes a Manchin or a Susan Collins or Lisa Murkowski so notable. They have become rare, exotic creatures from another age.

The same is true of the practice of ticket-splitting in which a large mass of voters pick some candidates from column A and others from column B. That, too, has grown measurably less common as more Americans are all-in with one team or the other.

What this has led to is a prevailing political ethic of all-or-nothing. Half measures and incremental steps are disdained. Most bipartisan ideas are dead on arrival. The gun bill of a week ago was a pleasant exception, though it took a long string of school massacres, including one in the deep red heart of Texas, to bring that about.

Another casualty is the very acceptance of defeat. The Trump-led insurrection (let’s more precisely call it a failed coup) is the most vivid example. But the idea extends to innumerable issues. Every question is viewed in nearly absolute terms. The notion that the other side has broader support is anathema. The patience to live and haggle it out again another day has been lost.

I try to find hope in telling myself that the country has survived other moments of great peril. The depths of the Great Depression and the existential threat of World War II come to top of mind. The Civil War, of course, was the ultimate internal rift.

Perhaps we will weather this one as well. Even if a growing number of headlines on top of our daily experience warn that a new civil war, perhaps colder as opposed to hotter, may be approaching.

I simply know that a nation perpetually, unyieldingly at each other’s throats and unable to concur on even basic facts is hardly a shining city on a hill. Or a long term bet you want to make in Vegas, or Monte Carlo, or Macau.

In a column soon, I will try to explore some answers. They are multiple, though the question is whether they are sufficient.

For now, even taking the liberty of sharing my gloomy mien, I wish you a Happy Fourth. Celebrate it with those you love and make a difference where you can.

Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. He writes regularly for ColoradoPolitics and the Gazette newspapers. Reach him at EWS@EricSondermann.com ; follow him at @EricSondermann .