ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

COMIC: Creature Comforts #8

Arizona Daily Wildcat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a moment of coziness with woodland animals in "Creature...

www.wildcat.arizona.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

The Restaurant That Has An Honorary Underwater Location

El Charro Café is an institution in Tucson, Arizona, a city with an impressive culinary pedigree. It is the oldest continuously-operating Mexican restaurant in the entire United States run by the same family, and very probably the place where chimichangas were invented. The restaurant's current owner, Carlotta Flores, is a busy woman: She made appearances on "Top Chef" and "Taste of the Border" this year in addition to a schedule already packed with hundredth-anniversary celebrations (per Biz Tucson).
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Actors Needed for Nightfall at Old Tucson Studios

Nightfall is returning to Old Tucson this October for its 30th anniversary, and organizers are looking for entertainers to bring the Halloween favorite back to life!. Auditions will be held for stunt actors, scare performers, and character roles. Actors can schedule audition appointments for either day or walk-in on Audition Day 2. Walk-ins will need to bring a headshot and resume, and monologues will be provided.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Pet problems? We’re here to help

Are you one of the many Tucsonans who adopted a Pandemic Pup over the last couple of years, and spent a whole lot of quality time snuggling with your new best friend while working from home?. Did you go back to work at the office and discover your buddy is...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Pima County’s pet shelter remains overcrowded

I was recently reminded that it is has now been one year of PACC operating in “Code Red,” which means we are using non-public kennels meant for temporary housing and disease isolation to house available, adoptable dogs. Why? Because the number of pets entering the shelter, specifically dogs, continues to outweigh the number of pets leaving. It’s a trend we are seeing this nationally, not just here in Tucson.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Green Valley’s only hospital closes

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The only hospital in the Green Vallely area is closing its doors for good. Patients say they had little warning the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital would be ending its 7-year struggle. The hospital offered care to about 100,000 people along the I-19...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creature Comforts#Mary Ann#Art#Science Health
KOLD-TV

Crews battle fire at midtown home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eastbound lanes of Roger Road are closed while firefighters fight a fire at a condominium nearby. Tucson firefighters are at Midtown condos. Smoke could be seen from the road at around 10:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Protests continue over holiday weekend

Protestors gathered at the Centennial Pavilion stage in Veteran's Memorial Park in Sierra Vista to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. July 2, 2022. More than 100 people gathered in Veteran’s Memorial Park in Sierra Vista on Saturday protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson’s Nancy McClure Named One of Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022

Above: Front row, from left: Morgan Betancourt, Okland Construction; Stephanie Maderazzo-Hughes, Canyon State Electric; Vicki Robinson, JLL; Michelle Heeb, Forward Tilt; and Nancy McClure, CBRE. Second row, from left: Kathleen Morgan, Newmark; Dani Huval, Chasse Building Team; Heather Skinner, JP Morgan Chase; Carrie Kelly, AAED; and Angela Watson, Shepley, Bulfinch. Third row, from left: Bev Jensen, Colliers; Alicia Hardwick, Prologis; Alexandra Loye, Cushman & Wakefield; and Keri Davies, LevRose Commercial Real Estate. (Photos by Amber Legler and Mike Mertes. Photo illustration by Mike Stevens)
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
Cameron Eittreim

Where To Find Delicious Local Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

What goes better with traveling and summertime than a delicious rack of ribs? When I visit Tucson, Arizona, I always try to find different barbecue places, because the landscape is ever changing. The last time I went to Tucson, I had some delicious ribs. So naturally, this time we decided to try some different places and see what's new in the wonderful city. When it comes to a great rib, you want the flavor to be juicy with a hint of spice.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Suddenly, uncertainty surrounds QC battery plant’s future

On June 24, – three days after a town hall cosponsored by the town and county – AZBEX, a digital news site serving the local architecture, engineering and construction industry, reported that two contractors associated with the project said it’s been put on hold. That report was...
kjzz.org

CDC: Most of AZ has high COVID-19 transmission levels; masks recommended

Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. In Maricopa County, the CDC says...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

James Sturgill Dies in Motorcycle Crash on West Wetmore Road [Tucson, AZ]

50-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Collision on North Fairview Avenue. The accident happened on North Fairview Avenue and West Wetmore Road, on June 26th. Furthermore, police said Sturgill was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHXS west of Wetmore Road. Consequently, he struck a signal pole near the highway for reasons currently...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire near Sarnoff Drive and East 22nd Street early on Tuesday, July 5. Fire officials say the fire started in the carport and quickly moved to the house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

CDC: 9 of 15 Arizona counties have high COVID-19 transmission levels

Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. Weekly case data from the Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy