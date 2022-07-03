ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 British Grand Prix result LIVE: Carlos Sainz wins as Lewis Hamilton makes podium at Silverstone

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1wk0_0gTcVz4s00

Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protestors invade the track at Silverstone.

Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win. Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining.

Sainz, Perez and Hamilton all took on fresh tyres ahead of the safety car re-start, but Ferrari left Leclerc out on old rubber and the championship challenger was left in no man’s land, dropping from first to fourth, and dealing his title hopes a blow on a day where Max Verstappen limped home in seventh after he sustained a puncture and damage to his Red Bull bodywork. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.

Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control. Upside down, Zhou continued through the gravel at high speed with sparks flying before he slammed into the tyre barrier and was launched into the fencing. Fans and photographers ducked for cover with Zhou’s Alfa Romeo lodged on its side, between the tyre wall and the fencing.

An extraction team rushed to Zhou and the 23-year-old, in just his 10th race, was carefully removed and taken away in an ambulance to the medical centre before being discharged. Russell was also seen dashing to check on his friend, the Williams driver Alex Albon, who was caught up in the accident, and then Zhou’s condition. “I’m glad to see Zhou okay. It was an horrific incident,” Russell told Sky Sports. The Mercedes driver, who was not permitted to restart the race, added: “I jumped out of the car to see that Zhou was OK. When I got back to car I couldn’t restart it. As soon as you get outside assistance you cannot restart the race.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Fan video of Zhou Guanyu crash at British Grand Prix goes viral

An extremely scary crash to start the British Grand Prix on Sunday at Silverstone Circuit in England had fans and drivers concerned, but things turned out to be OK. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu was flipped upside-down and slid across the gravel into a fence just after the F1 race got started. Pierre Gasly clipped George Russell, who then bumped Zhou and caused the Alfa Romeo to flip.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Daily Mail

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari told him to 'stay out' and not change to quicker tyres, moaning he 'lost so much time' to his rivals before finishing FOURTH at Silverstone... as footage shows him in a tense exchange with team principal Mattia Binotto

Charles Leclerc felt that Ferrari's decision not to pit him and hand him quicker tyres 'lost so much time', as he slipped from first to fourth during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Scuderia driver was spotted after the race in a heated exchange with team principal Mattia Binotto,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

British GP’s chaotic start encapsulates the spectacle and terror of Formula 1’s new era

Enthralling, thrilling and spine-chilling in equal measure, where on earth to begin to describe this one as the sun sets at Silverstone for another year? Well it’s quite simple really: at the beginning. Because for all the nerve-shredding overtakes, questionable strategy calls and moments of fortune that followed in a brilliant British Grand Prix – won deservedly by first-time victor Carlos Sainz – the stakes in the opening 20 seconds at lights out could not have been much higher.While the eyes of a record 140,000 spectators were fixed on the battle of the front, with Max Verstappen overtaking Sainz into...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Grand Prix#Chinese
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal defeats Botic van de Zandschulp after Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep wins

Second seed Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on Monday by booking his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a commanding 6-4 6-2 7-6(6) win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.The All England Club, where the Spaniard has won two of his 22 majors, has been the least rewarding place for Nadal but he arrived this year having won the Australian and French Open titles back-to-back for the first time in his career.A third Wimbledon title and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns and a U.S. Open triumph would...
TENNIS
Motor1.com

See The One-Off Ferrari Breadvan Crash During 2022 Le Mans Classic

Over the weekend, motorsport fans had the pleasure of watching what was arguably one of the most exciting Formula 1 races in recent years. However, there was also another must-see event as the biennial Le Mans Classic took place on the famous Circuit de la Sarthe. Much like the action-packed F1 race at Silverstone, the race in France was not without costly incidents.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen for 2021 Silverstone crash after praising Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton aimed a dig at Max Verstappen after Sunday’s British Grand Prix as he praised ‘sensible’ Charles Leclerc following the Mercedes-Ferrari battle through the closing stages.Red Bull’s Verstappen memorable crashed into Copse corner on the opening lap of last year’s race after tangling with Hamilton, who went on to win the race despite a 10-second time penalty.Yet in Sunday’s dramatic Grand Prix at Silverstone, Leclerc and Hamilton battled superbly and fairly through the same corner and seven-time world champion Hamilton couldn’t help but make reference to last year as he praised the Monegasque driver.“Charles did a great job. What...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel has sympathy with ‘desperate’ F1 protesters but says marshals and drivers were put ‘at risk’

Sebastian Vettel has expressed his sympathy with the protestors who ran onto the track during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix - but added that they put drivers and marshals at risk with their actions. The protestors, from the Just Stop Oil activist group, sat down on the Wellington straight during lap one, with the race red flagged just before the cars reached the group after Guanyu Zhou’s crash seconds earlier at Abbey. Northamtonshire police say seven people - five men aged between 21 and 46 and two women, 20 and 44 - are still in custody...
PROTESTS
The Independent

How much are F1 drivers paid? 2022 salaries revealed

The 2022 F1 season is back underway after an off-season that brought the biggest overhaul in sporting rules and regulations in recent memory. After a thrilling 2021 season, the teams were given a blank slate to prepare their cars for this year’s campaign in an attempt to level the playing field and increase overtaking opportunities. It comes after Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a wild and unpredictable title race that went down to the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a highly controversial season-decider, which ultimately saw race director Michael Masi removed from...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy