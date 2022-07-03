Sunny and comfortably warm Fourth of July on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says conditions will be great on the Fourth of July with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.
An unsettled pattern brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially late Tuesday into Wed. Then again from late Thursday into Friday.
TUESDAY: Some sun then clouds with showers and possible thunderstorms developing late in the day into the night. Humid again. High 80-85. Lows 65-70.
WEDNESDAY : Showers ending then Partly sunny and less humid. High a little over 80.
THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a shower, late. High near 80.
FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 75-80.
