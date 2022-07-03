ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and comfortably warm Fourth of July on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBfgU_0gTcLuRz00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says conditions will be great on the Fourth of July with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

An unsettled pattern brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially late Tuesday into Wed. Then again from late Thursday into Friday.

TUESDAY: Some sun then clouds with showers and possible thunderstorms developing late in the day into the night. Humid again. High 80-85. Lows 65-70.

WEDNESDAY : Showers ending then Partly sunny and less humid. High a little over 80.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a shower, late. High near 80.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 75-80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iK5xn_0gTcLuRz00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Fourth Of July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy