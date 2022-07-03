Mostly sunny and warm for rest of July Fourth weekend in New Jersey
WHAT’S NEW: Sunny skies return today and take us through the Fourth of July holiday. Less humidity as well.
WHAT’S NEXT: Unsettled and cooler week ahead. Highs around 80 many days.
Justin Godynick says the rest of the holiday weekend will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Today: Clouds quickly break for sun, highs in the middle and upper-80s. Far less humid.
Tonight: Clear and very comfy. Lows 60-65.
Monday - Fourth of July: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the middle 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy PM storms and showers, highs middle 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Sun and clouds, shower chance both days. Cooler highs around 80.
Friday: Sun and clouds, highs middle 80s. Isolated thunderstorm
Saturday: Sunny skies, very nice. Highs lower 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs lower 80s.
Comments / 0