Mostly sunny and warm for rest of July Fourth weekend in New Jersey

WHAT’S NEW: Sunny skies return today and take us through the Fourth of July holiday. Less humidity as well.

WHAT’S NEXT: Unsettled and cooler week ahead. Highs around 80 many days.

Justin Godynick says the rest of the holiday weekend will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Today: Clouds quickly break for sun, highs in the middle and upper-80s. Far less humid.

Tonight: Clear and very comfy. Lows 60-65.

Monday - Fourth of July: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy PM storms and showers, highs middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Sun and clouds, shower chance both days. Cooler highs around 80.

Friday: Sun and clouds, highs middle 80s. Isolated thunderstorm

Saturday: Sunny skies, very nice. Highs lower 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs lower 80s.