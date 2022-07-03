ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny and warm for rest of July Fourth weekend in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

WHAT’S NEW: Sunny skies return today and take us through the Fourth of July holiday. Less humidity as well.

WHAT’S NEXT: Unsettled and cooler week ahead. Highs around 80 many days.

Justin Godynick says the rest of the holiday weekend will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Today: Clouds quickly break for sun, highs in the middle and upper-80s. Far less humid.

Tonight: Clear and very comfy. Lows 60-65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4TQ4_0gTcLqv500

Monday - Fourth of July: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy PM storms and showers, highs middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Sun and clouds, shower chance both days. Cooler highs around 80.

Friday: Sun and clouds, highs middle 80s. Isolated thunderstorm

Saturday: Sunny skies, very nice. Highs lower 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs lower 80s.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Fourth Of July#Sunny Skies
weatherboy.com

Military Warns of “High Noise” Event in New Jersey Later in July; Weather Could Be a Factor

The U.S. Military is warning of an upcoming exercise during the third week of July that could be a “high noise” event in New Jersey; the weather will play a role in just how far noise will travel and what it’ll sound like when it arrives. In an update released by the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the exercise is due to start on Sunday, July 17 and last through to Sunday, July 24.
New Jersey Monthly

Visit the Chowder Capital of New Jersey

This summer, pay a visit to Long Beach Island, the scenic and salty barrier island with 18 miles of sugar sand beaches, surrounded by historic Southern Ocean County and the Pinelands. There’s plenty to keep you busy, whether you are day-tripping or staying a while. And don’t miss LBI’s legendary restaurants—they are open and ready to serve you a wonderful meal!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Beach Radio

Fabulous Jersey Shore Town Named The Most Beautiful Place In New Jersey

We have a lot of really beautiful places in New Jersey so picking a single place that is the most beautiful is a bit of a daunting task. We have to admit that most of our minds do venture east toward the Jersey Shore when we think of sheer natural beauty, but that doesn't mean we don't have our share of beautiful spots in every corner of the amazing Garden State.
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
WEATHER
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

The Best Places To Move to In New Jersey Are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy