Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine

By MARIA GRAZIA MURRU, FRANCESCA EBEL Associated Press
 3 days ago
Demolished residential buildings in Lysychansk, Ukraine, early Sunday. (Associated Press)

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia claimed control Sunday over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its invasion. But Ukraine’s president said the fight for the city of Lysychansk was ongoing.

If confirmed, a Russian seizure of Luhansk province would provide its forces a stronger base to capture Donetsk, the other province that makes up the Donbas, one of Russia’s main targets in the war.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that Russia’s troops, with members of a local separatist militia, “have established full control over the city of Lysychansk” and now hold all of Luhansk, according to a ministry statement published Sunday.

As is typical with such descriptions, the Russian statement characterized the victories as “the liberation of the Luhansk People’s Republic.” Separatists in Luhansk and Donetsk, which have significant Russian-speaking populations, declared independence from Kyiv. Russia recognized their independence earlier this year ahead of its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian forces have fought fiercely for Lysychansk in recent days after neighboring Sievierodoentsk fell last week.

“We cannot give you the final judgment. Lysychansk is still being fought for,” Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said at a news conference Sunday alongside Australia’s visiting prime minister.

Comments / 70

Cole Clarke
3d ago

What is the point? There isn't a city left. Russia is already struggling from sanctions. It would cost billions to repair the cities they have destroyed and "captured". Seems like all they have won is rubble. Feel horrible for the people that our still there trying to survive.

Steve Cummings
3d ago

Russia isn’t fighting a war. They’re committing war crimes. Shooting children in the face, bombing hospitals and residential areas. To which DJT calls “ savvy”

Black Celtic Gypsy
3d ago

God grant curse and sickness on prevailing evil where it stands and rots.. God grant victory to the innocent.

