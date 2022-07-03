Wimbledon: Djokovic in action, Jabeur through, Sinner sinks Alcaraz – live!

9.33pm BST

Van Rijthoven wins the second set! Djokovic 6-2, 4-6 Van Rijthoven

Blimey. What a game. The ninth ace of the match for Van Rijthoven makes it 30-15. Djokovic gets a slice of luck on the next point as a ball clips the net and dies on Van Rijthoven’s side. Another big serve and it’s set point for the Dutchman ... Djokovic raises his level, runs down a drop shot and clips a clean winner into the corner.

Van Rijthoven now challenges a line call after attempting an ace down the middle. It’s wide, and Djokovic then has a break point of his own, which Van Rijthoven saves with another huge serve. Djokovic forces another break point, and after a marathon rally, the Serb stumbles and Van Rijthoven tucks the winner away for deuce again. This is exhausting ...

Van Rijthoven sends a forehand into the net and he looks downcast as he contemplates the set slipping away ... he digs out another massive serve down the middle, though, and yells with delight. But then it’s another advantage for Djokovic ... and yet again, Van Rijthoven passes the test! Back at deuce, there is another ace down the middle, and Van Rijthoven can see the prize again. Djokovic is having none of it and forces it back to parity with a classy drop.

But, but, but! Van Rijthoven gathers himself together and belts a couple of aces past the Serb to win the game, and the set! That was very, very good.

9.21pm BST

Djokovic 6-2, 4-5 *Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

He could not. Djokovic holds his serve with relative ease and asks his younger opponent to serve it out. The biggest game of Van Rijthoven’s career is coming up right now.

9.19pm BST

*Djokovic 6-2, 3-5 Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

Yes, that’ll do it. Van Rijthoven cracks down a few big first serves and races to a confident hold. Djokovic must serve to stay in it. He couldn’t, could he? (Could Van Rijthoven get a double break, I mean ...)

9.17pm BST

“A total unknown against an all-time great ... more than holding his own.”

John McEnroe, there.

9.14pm BST

Djokovic 6-2, 3-4 *Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

Van Rijthoven hits the shot of the match to take it to deuce - crafting a supremely powerful forehand pass that is beyond Djokovic before he knows anything about it. The Serb shakes his in disbelief at how well his opponent played that point. It gets better, Van Rijthoven thumping a forehand for the corner and winning the next point with a fine drop shot. Advantage. And then ... wow! The crowd goes wild when Van Rijthoven finishes another stunning point with an imperious smash. Djokovic got one ball back in that rally that he had absolutely no right to ... but Van Rijthoven keeps his eyes on the ball, and deservedly closes out the break of serve! Well done sir!

Fist pumps his bench after breaking Djokovic Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

9.09pm BST

What is there to do on the first Sunday in Wimbledon ? Well, if you head to the common, you can join up with the classic car owners parading their highly polished Caterham Sevens and Austin Allegros at the monthly meeting of the Southside Hustle. Wander past Rushmere pond and you can join the locals as they pick up their weekly necessities – artisanal cheeses and heritage aubergines – at the farmers’ market.

Or you could carry on through the village, a place whose extravagant and tangential shop-front floral arrangements suggest that the cost of living crisis has not yet hit the allium industry or the honeysuckle trade, a place where no pub patio goes unturfed for Wimbledon fortnight. You could even head down a steep hill and arrive at the gates of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and – ticket-dependent – help yourself to a dose of third-round grand slam tennis.

9.07pm BST

*Djokovic 6-2, 3-3 Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

A double fault to begin. Then a sumptuous angled drop shot - a truly world-class piece of skill from Van Rijthoven – gets it back to 15-15. A big first serve, and it’s 30-15. Another for 40-15 ... on the next point the the 25-year-old Dutchman tries a drop shot to clinch the game but fluffs it into the net. He then smacks a big wide serve at 40-30, and has the whole court to aim at with the game looking won ... but nets what should have been a straightforward winner. No matter ... despite showing some nervy moments, Van Rijthoven closes out the service hold despite being taken to deuce. Nice work.

9.01pm BST

Djokovic 6-2, 3-2 *Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

What’s that? A comfortable Djokovic service game hold? Go on then. Your move, Van Rijthoven!

9.00pm BST

*Djokovic 6-2, 2-2 Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

Djokovic’s unsurpassed returning forces Van Rijthoven to deuce. But the Dutchman gains the advantage and then hammers a meaty first serve down the middle, which Djokovic can only spray high and wide. Van Rijthoven indulges in a fist bump to celebrate, the latest test passed.

8.57pm BST

Over the delirious past 18 months in the life of Cameron Norrie, he had already achieved plenty. He has racked up ATP titles, lifting four trophies along with another five finals. Among his palmarès now is one of the biggest tournaments in the sport, Indian Wells. Two months ago he rose into the top 10. Still top 15 in the ATP race this year, he has not let up.

8.54pm BST

Djokovic 6-2, 2-1 *Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

A love hold for the Serb is sealed with a smartly cushioned volley into the corner that Van Rijthoven cannot hope to get close to. Djokovic has a stranglehold on this now.

8.52pm BST

*Djokovic 6-2, 1-1 Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

No one said it was going to be easy against Djokovic on Centre Court. But Van Rijthoven is acquitting himself well here, and holds to get back on terms in the second set.

Tim van Rijthoven winning fans with big shots. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

8.49pm BST

Djokovic 6-2, 1-0 *Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

Djokovic holds serve to begin the second set. Of course he does.

8.45pm BST

Jabeur speaks to the BBC after her victory over Mertens : “I had to dig deep, very deep in that tiebreak [it finished 11-9] ... I couldn’t imagine myself playing three sets against her ... It’s good, preparing for grass is always amazing for me, I try to play a bit of football [laughs] ... I love playing on grass, the connection between nature and me, and hopefully it can continue even to the finals?”

8.43pm BST

Djokovic wins the first set against Rijthoven : 6-2

In taking a 15-30 lead with his opponent serving to stay in this first set, Djokovic lobs Rijthoven perfectly, and then allows himself to crack a big smile at the skill with which he outmanoeuvred his opponent. McEnroe is purring on commentary – “That’s toying with him ...” Djokovic soon earns himself a set point and he seals it with a dominant double back-handed winner that fizzes down the line.

Djokovic pauses to look at an extract from Kipling’s ‘If’ on his way onto centre court Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

8.36pm BST

Djokovic 5-2 *Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

Djokovic is finding the corners with his groundstrokes with regularity. Van Rijthoven is gamely trying to chase everything down, though, and often succeeding, and he grabs a glimmer of a chance at 30-30. Djokovic crushes a big serve down the middle, and looks to have the point sewn up, but Van Rijthoven guesses right, and spanks a brilliant forehand on to Djokovic’s toes which the Serb can only dump into the net.

Van Rijthoven finds the net on the next point, Djokovic produces another excellent first serve to gain the advantage, and the Dutchman hits wide. The third break point of the match saved by Djokovic, shutting down the ambitions of his opponent in that relentless way of his.

8.30pm BST

*Djokovic 4-2 Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

Djokovic races to a pretty easy hold, Van Rijthoven then does a bit better, and holds to love. The Dutchman is tonking his first serves with more authority now.

8.27pm BST

They are friends who get by in different languages, yet there was no misinterpreting the tennis alchemy between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Sunday. It was full of bubbling promise and good summer vibes – even if did take them two hours to pop the cork.

8.24pm BST

*Djokovic 3-1 Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

A much easier hold for the Dutchman. Both players are starting to put a bit more shape on the ball now as they find their way into this match having waited so long to get going.

8.22pm BST

Djokovic 3-0 *Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

Van Rijthoven hustles and harries his way to two break points, impressively, but Djokovic manages to save both. There is another protracted deuce battle with Van Rijthoven refusing to give an inch in the punishing rallies. Djokovic gets it done, though, and treats himself to a roar of determination and delight when he closes out the game for 3-0.

8.20pm BST

Jabeur beats Mertens: 7-6 (9), 6-4!

The third seed, after a titanic battle for the first set, eases through the next and will play Marie Bouzkova (ranked No 66) in the last eight.

Ons Jabeur celebrates defeating Belgium’s Elise Mertens Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/AP

8.10pm BST

*Djokovic 2-0 Van Rijthoven (*denotes next server)

Thank you Daniel and good evening everybody. Djokovic is doing Djokovic things already, holding serve easily and then taking Van Rijthoven to 0-30 in the 25-year-old’s opening service game ... it looks bad for the Dutchman but he crafts a couple of good points on his way back to 40-30. Djokovic fires back for deuce, and a fairly lengthy deuce battle ensues, Van Rijthoven wasting a couple of game points. Djokovic converts his first break point with ruthless efficiency and it’s 2-0. Van Rijthoven isn’t here to make up the numbers though and is going for his shots, which is good to see.

8.01pm BST

My watch, though, is over – I’ll see you tomorrow for not-so Manic Monday – so here’s the aforementioned Luke McLaughlin to guide you through the remains of the day. Ta-ra.

7.59pm BST

Djokovic and Van Rijthoven are on court knocking up, and I must say I’m enjoying late-night Beverly Hills 90201 Wimbledon. I’ve not seen much of the latter, but to get here he’s seen off Delbonis, Opelka [15] and Basilashvili [22], so he can play. He also won the Libéma Open as a wildcard, beating Ebden, Fritz, Gaston, Auger-Aliassime and Medvedev or, put another way, he’s in the form of his life.

7.53pm BST

She cannot. Jabeur holds, hollers, and sits down with a 7-6(9) 3-2 lead.

7.52pm BST

Righto, back to No1, where Mertens, extremely game – the way Jabeur finished set one and started set two, she might’ve subsided – has broken back for 2-2, and I type that, she hoists a lob that’s smashed wide, raising break point. Can she cash in?

7.48pm BST

Luke McLaughlin, who’ll be taking over from me shortly, has kindly transcribed the actual quotations, so here they are:

“First of all Carlos is a very tough opponent, very nice person, so it’s always a huge pleasure to play against him. Today, with such a great crowd, and a special day today, 100 years, it’s just amazing. It’s tough when you have match point and you still have to play. But you know, I tried my best, it’s part of the game, it’s part of tennis, and I’m obviously very happy how I reacted, because in the beginning of the fourth set, I was struggling and he tried to ‘come over’, so I’m very happy to be in the next round. Hopefully I can play some good tennis also in the next round.”

And where does the win rank in his career so far? “For sure it’s in the top list. For me, I didn’t expect it because I was not playing so well on grass, and then match after match, I was better, and then I won a first grass-court match here in the first round, and now I’m in the quarter-finals. I tried to adapt myself and I think the crowd helps me a lot … thank you so much.”

7.47pm BST

Sinner’s serve, return and forehand were high level today, though Alcaraz will feel he didn’t play well enough nor get his opponent moving enough. That said, though there are plenty with better footwork, Sinner’s hitting on the run was really, really good today, and the match wasn’t that close.

7.45pm BST

Sinner praises the quality of his opponent, and says it’s a pleasure to play him, especially on such a special day, the 100th anniversary of Centre court. He’s told that the third-set breaker was the key moment of the match ... except he lost it so could it be, and he’s happy he responded well to the disappointment. He didn’t expect to reach the last eight as he’s not been playing well on grass, but won his first match at Wimbledon and has built on it since. He’s an extremely equilibrious young man.

7.42pm BST

Jannik Sinner [10] beats Carlos Alcaraz [5] 6-1 6-4 (8)6-7 6-3!

We’ve just seen the future, and it’s a beaut! That was a brilliant match between two brilliant players, and both of them are going to get much, much better. Sinner meets Djokovic or Van Rijthoven next, and if he maintains his level, who knows how far he can go?

Jannik Sinner of Italy wins against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

7.41pm BST

We end up at deuce; this has been such an intense match and it just got more so, a big second serve from Sinner raising match point number six...

7.37pm BST

Alcaraz gets 15-0, but here comes Sinner again with that forehand cross-court for 15-all, as Jabeur consolidates for 7-6(9) 2-0 ... then Sinner goes long, giving Alcaraz 15-30. P-r-e-s-s-u-r-e.

7.36pm BST

Sinner eases a backhand long from close to the net , and Alcaraz has made him serve for the match. Don’t forget, when this is done we’ve got Djokovic v Van Rijthoven.

7.33pm BST

...saved, again, but a booming serve out wide. Jabeur, meanwhile, has broken in game one of set two, class now telling.

7.32pm BST

...and the second with a hooked forehand in response to a fine return that seems to speed up through the air. He gets such speed on his racket-head – it’s ridiculous really. But yet another punishing forehand from Sinner, cross-court, gives him advantage and his fourth match point...

7.30pm BST

Back on Centre, though, Sinner makes 15-40 with a 5-2 lead; here are two more match points, Alcaraz saving the first with a banging serve out wide...

7.29pm BST

A coruscating wrong-footing backhand puts Jabeur, 10-9 up, in control of a rally on the Mertens serve ... and again, she keeps powering through the ball until her opponent can’t take anymore. She wins the first set 7-6(9), the clinching factor her continuing aggression on the big points.

7.26pm BST

Sinner has found his form of earlier, holding to love for 4-2 in the fourth – he needs two two more to move on – while Mertens nets on 9-8 to spurn her fifth set point. The breaker is now 9-9, and both players are in excellent nick.

7.22pm BST

...and Jabeur responds the better, a big forehand setting up a put-away at the net. She took the bigger chances in that rally so deserved to win it.

7.21pm BST

At 6-3, Jabeur wins her two service points, forcing Mertens to serve for it. She’s played really well so far but this is pressure....

7.19pm BST

Back on No1, Mertens is serving at 5-3 with the mini-break...

7.18pm BST

Oh yes Jannik Sinner! He closes to 30-40, then unleashes monstrous forehands that Alcaraz does brilliantly to wear, his second get hoisting a nasty lob ... that’s clobbered back from whence it came! He then powers through deuce, and that is a gargantuan hold; he leads 4-1, and a smiling clench of the fist tell us he thinks that is a crucial moment in what’s been a very fine match.

7.14pm BST

Jabeur holds to love, and we’ve got ourselves a breaker in set one, while Alcaraz quickly makes 0-40. If Sinner loses this, he won’t sleep for a year.

7.13pm BST

Two break points down, Alcaraz tries a drop, and though it goes high over the net, it dies beautifully with Sinner too far back to get there. But he takes the next point - I can’t tell you how as my webpage crashes – and leads 3-1 in the fourth. If Alcaraz can’t break – he hasn’t been able to so far in the match – he’s going home.

7.08pm BST

After more than two hours of comfy holds, Sinner is now having to fight for them, but he’s managing that pretty well and leads 2-1 and by two sets to one. Jabeur, meanwhile, struggles through deuce to 5-5, and this is developing into an extremely entertaining tussle.

Some finding it hard to watch Photograph: Karwai Tang/WireImage

7.01pm BST

Yup, Mertens has threatened another break-back and now she’s taken it; we’re on serve at 4-4, likewise Sinner and Alcaraz at 1-1.

6.57pm BST

Back to No1, Jabeur remains a break up at 4-3, but Mertens is putting her under. I absolutely love Jabeur’s mix of power and spin, and though I never expected her to win a major, she’s better than many of those who have these last few years. I’m not sure she could beat an on-song Halep, but those two can’t meet until the final and plenty can happen between now and then.

6.54pm BST

Though Sinner has been the better player through the match, he’s started making forehand errors now – in the first two sets, he was near enough perfect in that aspect. He’s not dropped by much, but it doesn’t take much - especially against a player as good and as nasty as Alcaraz – and at advantage down, he faces just his second break point of the match. But Sinner saves it well, opening shoulders to hit a forehand to the corner that is wafted back long, and when the next break point arrives, Alcaraz lobs long when the shot wasn’t really on. Sinner quickly closes out, and he leads 1-0 in the fourth.

6.43pm BST

Jabeur now leads Mertens 3-1, and though I can’t say I was paying their match much attention during that brilliant breaker, the commentators tell me the number three seed is hot.

6.42pm BST

Yes Carlos Alcaraz! He finds forehands when he needs them, one after t’other after t’other, and eventually the pressure tells, Sinner netting a backhand! He still leads, 6-1 6-4 (8)6-7, but has he missed his chance?

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the third set against Jannik Sinner Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

6.40pm BST

On a second serve, Sinner makes room to run around his backhand, creating angle for the forehand down the line ... and nets! That is a tremendous oversight, all the more so when a delicious drop from Alcaraz gives him set point at 9-8! He rouses the crowd, as if they needed it, and now Sinner must serve to stay in the set. Here he comes...

6.38pm BST

A big serve is enough for 8-7 Sinner, but this match point is on the Alcaraz serve...

6.37pm BST

Aaaarrrgggghhh! Sinner nets a backhand going cross-court, and it’s 7-7! Back on No1, meantime, Mertens has broken right back for 1-1.

6.36pm BST

Jannik Sinner! He wins another service point for 5-6 then, on the run, he absolutely cleanses a winner cross-court! That is ludicrous power and moxie! Then Alcaraz goes long with a forehand of his own, and out of naewhere, Sinner has a match point on his own serve!

6.34pm BST

Hello! Suddenly, Sinner has a down period, his forehand deserting him at the crucial juncture! He whams one into the net, trails 3-6 ... then nets a backhand, only for the ball to somehow clamber over the cord and die! 4-6, but still two chances for Alcaraz to claw back a set.

6.32pm BST

Goodness me! The power Alcaraz imparts on a flat forehand cross-court winner for 3-2! But neither man can force the mini-break while, on Centre, Jabeur breaks Mertens in the opening game of the match.

6.29pm BST

Decent backhand slice approach from Alcaraz, but Sinner powers a backhand winner down the line for 1-1. This is the best I’ve ever seen him play, by far, but Alcaraz has improved through the match and we’re soon at 2-2.

6.27pm BST

Sinner whizzes through a hold of his own, so we’ve got waselves a breaker and you’ve got to fancy him to win it because his fundamentals - serving and receiving – have been so strong today. But a couple of brilliant points can blow both away, and Alcaraz is more than capable of those.

6.23pm BST

Back on Centre, Sinner is about to serve at 5-6 in set three. We’ve not seen much to make us think he’ll be broken, but the love-hold through which Alcaraz just powered has given him the scent of momentum.

6.21pm BST

Mertens and Jabeur, both of them sniffing a chance to do damage given the state of the draw, arrive onto No1 Court. Looking down it, I’m wishing I’d have deposited a few pounds on Halep to win again.

6.18pm BST

6.15pm BST

Eeesh, Alcaraz thinks he’s held for 5-4 in the third via big forehand, but Sinner challenges ... and we see the edge of the ball land on the baseline. Still, he’s still returning superbly, so you’d fancy him in a breaker – if we get that far.

6.09pm BST

Next on No1: Mertens [24] v Jabeaur [3].

6.08pm BST

Nozzer accepts the applause of the crowd and says playing in front of his family and mates is a great feeling. He’s really happy with how he played today and notes “a lot of feelings” – that’s a lovely phrase – saying he’s the last one left, so people should get behind him even more. He was playing a lot of scenarios serving for the match, but No1 Court helped him through it, and he says in general he’s improved a lot since first playing at Wimbledon in 2017 when he was impatient and “chopped up” by Tsonga. Grass isn’t his favourite surface, but he’s loving life, and has every chance of making the last four.

6.02pm BST

Cameron Norrie [9] beats Tommy Paul [30] 6-4 7-5 6-4!

Another disquietingly competent dismissal from the Britsh no1, so he meets Goffin next. And, good though Goffin is, he might never get a better chance to make the last four of a slam.

6.00pm BST

at 40-30, Alcaraz chucks everything at a forehand volley, taken early out of the air when he didn’t really need to, goes wide, and his smile as he contemplates deuce is almost one of resignation – though he powers through to hold. Meantime, Norrie prepares to serve for the match, and who knows how far he can go – with no Zverev or Medvedev, plus Berrettini coronad and Alcaraz on the verge, this is chance for him and all the others left in the draw. I can’t remember the last time a last-eight looked as weak.

5.54pm BST

Norrie is nearly there, holding for 5-3 in set three. Paul must hold then break to stay in the competition.

5.52pm BST

Alcaraz hoists a decent lob ... only for Sinner to run around it and have the speed, composure and the presence of mind to caress a backhand winner cross-court. Sinner holds to love, again, and we’re 3-3 in the third.

5.46pm BST

On Sinner, Calvin Betton, our resident coach , notes that his ball-striking is superb, but beyond that, he’s not really got the tools to do more than execute his Plan A – his hands aren’t great and he can’t really lock-down and defend, so he doesn’t have a way to win beyond hitting lots of winners. Which, so far today, is enough; he leads Alcaraz 6-1 6-4 2-2.

Physicist Brian Cox watching Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

5.41pm BST

Goffin is such an athlete and such a competitor, and he’s tired but happy to be in the quarters, especially after a tough year fighting injury. He’s not played at SW19 since 2019, and says it’s incredible to be playing on a surface he loves at a tournament he loves. As has become the tradition, he’s handed a leading question in order to praise the crowd - I’m choking up here – and nothing that prompts him to explain something we might not’ve noticed about the match, or how he might prepare for his next one.

5.37pm BST

Please don’t think I’m lapsing into petty patriotism, but if you’d offered Norrie - who’s broken Paul to lead 6-4 7-5 2-1 – a match with Goffin to make the last four, I’m pretty sure he’d’ve took it.

5.36pm BST

David Goffin beats Francis Tiafoe [23] 7-6(3) 5-7 5-7 6-4 7-5!

That was an absolutely glorious struggle, four hours 35 minutes all-told, and it’s Goffin who progresses to the last eight where he’ll meet Norrie or Paul.

Belgium’s David Goffin celebrates winning his fourth round match against Frances Tiafoe Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

5.34pm BST

Alcaraz has been outplayed so far today, but he’s still in there fighting his arse off; Sinner makes 0-40 and looks a lock to break at the first time of asking for the third set in a row. But the number 5 seed hangs in there, holding for 1-0; the question, though, is whether he can devise a method to take Sinner out of his comfort zone.

5.30pm BST

Tiafoe raises two break points ... a nd Goffin taxes the first with an ace down the middle, then also saves the second before closing out. He leads 6-5, meaning Tiafoe must now serve for a super-breaker.

5.27pm BST

Sinner zones a backhand slice cross-court, Alcaraz tries to respond in kind and nets! Sinner leads 6-1 6-4 and Alcaraz needs to find something here, because he’s barely in this.

5.27pm BST

Tiafoe nods vigorously at the crowd after ending a tremendous rally with a magical forehand/backhand down the line combo move, split by a wondrous get from Goffin. That’s 5-5, and four hours 28 minutes they’ve been at it.

5.23pm BST

Sinner is making everything difficult for Alcaraz here; he holds for 4-5, but at 30-all Sinner had a potential put-away down the line only to net. Still, he’ll have to serve for set two, and we’ve seen nothing to make us think he’ll muff it up.

5.18pm BST

Norrie’s swinging, topspinning forehand is just a bit much for Tommy Paul, and he clinches set two at the second time of serving to lead 6-4 7-5. Meanwhile, Sinner holds to lead Alcaraz 6-1 5-3.

5.14pm BST

Oh Tommy Paul! Set-point down, he hooks a forehand wide, and it’s now Norrie to serve for the second set at 6-4 6-5.

Tommy Paul eyes the ball as he returns it to Cameron Norrie. Photograph: Sébastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images

5.13pm BST

Sinner opens body and shoulders to cream an inside-out forehand cross-court for 0-30; Alcaraz fights back for 30-all, then unleashes the wide serve followed by the clean-up forehand into the opposite corner. He quickly closes for 3-4 while, on Court 2, it’s now 3-3 in the decider.

5.10pm BST

Well done Tommy Paul! Norrie curls a forehand into the net, and that’s the break-back for 5-5 in set two!

5.08pm BST

On Court 2, Goffin leads Tiafoe 3-2 in their decider – this struggle, by the way, is for a last-eight match against Norrie or Paul. On which point, and as Sinner holds to love for 6-1 4-2, Norrie begins serving for set two at 5-4.

5.04pm BST

Alcaraz is playing better now, a particularly toothsome forehand to the corner helping him hold for 2-3. But that 2-0 game apart, Sinner is holding pretty comfortably.

4.58pm BST

Back on Court 1, it’s still Norrie in charge, leading 6-4 4-2. He’s never done better than round three of a major, so making the last eight would be huge for him, and a message to the rest that he’s not a decent player on a run, this is now his standard.

Cameron Norrie is comfortable on Court 1. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

4.55pm BST

Oof madone, Alcaraz serves out wide and Sinner steps, stretches, and punishes a forehand return cross-court for a glorious winner. So Alcaraz destroys one of his own down the line, backs it up with an ace, and he’s on the board in set two.

4.53pm BST

Sinner hangs on for 2-0, and that hold will give him just as much pleasure as his superb play in that first set – if he’s to win this, he’ll need to fight his arse off, because he and we can be sure Alcaraz will make him. He leads 6-1 2-0.

4.51pm BST

Meantime, after fighting back to 4-5 from 1-5, Tiafoe is broken by Goffin! They’ve been going nearly four hours, and will now flog themselves through the decider we deserve!

4.50pm BST

Alcaraz, normally so animated on court, looks extremely hangdog as Sinner breaks him at the start of set two; he needs to find an answer here, but the look on his kipper says he doesn’t know what the questions are. Still he gets himself 15-30, only for Sinner to uncork some forehand violence, then slide those spindly legs to the net for the volley that makes 40-30. He can’t put away the next, though, after a fine backhand sets it up, and when he clouts long from the back, Alcaraz has a break-back point to get himself into the match. He can’t take it, another vicious Sinner forehand landing on the line and forcing the error.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

4.42pm BST

Norrie is too good for Paul and he now leads 6-4 2-1, with a break. He’s running around his forehand really well, especially when hitting down the line, and I can’t imagine him not taking this.

4.38pm BST

A colossal serve seals a 31-minute set 6-1 in Sinner’s favour. He’s playing superbly here, especially on the return, and Alcaraz is in trouble.

Jannik Sinner has dominated Alcarez in the opening set. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

4.37pm BST

Alreet, Tiafoe racks up three break-back points, and you fancy that if he converts one – he needs two – he’ll see this out without recourse to a decider. But Goffin is so tough you just can’t be sure, and he still leads 5-4 in set four.

4.33pm BST

Sinner looks good so far, consolidating for 4-1, but Goffin can’t close out, broken by Tiafoe for 5-2. And as I type that, Sinner gets himself 15-40; Alcaraz saves the first double-break point with a big serve, but running around the backhand to ram down the line, he strays wide! Sinner, who is brilliant against all bar the top 10 – it’s a couple of years, I think, since he beat anyone in it – now leads the number five seed 5-1 and will now serve for a rapid first set.

4.26pm BST

Norrie holds to love and takes the first set 6-4, but Paul is playing nicely enough and won’t be going anywhere – like David Goffin, who breaks Tiafoe again for 5-1. One more hold and we’ve got ourselves a decider.

Cameron Norrie takes the first set. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

4.24pm BST

On Centre, Sinner and Alcaraz are away, Alcaraz facing his first break point and fading a drop into the net with down the line open! Sinner leads 3-1, and his excellent returning is bang on-point so far today.

4.22pm BST

Goffin the Boffin, as he was no doubt called at l’ecole, is still in front in set four, leasing Tiafoe - who leads him 2-1 – 4-1. Meanwhile on No1, Paul struggles through a hold that forces Norrie to serve for set one at 5-4.

4.13pm BST

Back on Court 2, Tiafoe gets the trainer out, then loses the first three games of set four. Goffin ain’t going no place.

4.09pm BST

4.08pm BST

Break point down, Norrie winds up on a forehand and saves himself, then a monstrous one down the line does likewise – that’s Paul’s fourth go at clawing back, and also his last for this game. Norrie hangs tough, and now leads 4-2.

4.01pm BST

Yup, Tiafoe serves out to 15 and leads (3)6-7 7-5 7-5. He was barely in Goffin’s service games at the start of the set but eventually forced an opportunity and when his opponent tightened, snaffled it fast.

Frances Tiafoe leads Goffin. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

3.57pm BST

Or not! Tiafoe plays an excellent break point, Goffin nervously going short on the forehand to allow a booming forehand down the line backed up with a cute backhand, and yerman will now serve for the third set at 6-5!

3.53pm BST

Norrie, who I must say I never expected to get as good as he’s got, breaks Paul early doors and leads 3-1 in set one; Goffin and Tiafoe, meanwhile, are 5-5 in set three and heading for their second breaker.

Cameron Norrie gets an early break. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

3.51pm BST

Next on Centre, the indisputable match of the day and potential match of the fortnight: Jannik Sinner [10] v Carlos Alcaraz [5].

3.45pm BST

Jule Niemeier beats Heather Watson 6-2 6-4!

She was just too good today, overpowering her opponent, and at 22, playing her first Wimbledon, she reaches her first major quarter-final – it’s easy is this! She meets Maria next, and will strongly fancy her chances of reaching the last four; I strongly fancy them too.

Jule Niemeier was just too strong today. Photograph: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Jule Niemeier celebrates after winning in straight sets against Heather Watson. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

3.43pm BST

...and Watson saves that too, Niemeier playing safe when running in – she could monster a winner but instead plays a deep one down the middle, only to be on the receiving end of a terrific lob! Can she build?

3.41pm BST

Matchpoint down, Watson keeps the ball in play long enough for Niemeier to panel a forehand into the net. But she soon raises another on advantage....

3.40pm BST

Norrie and Paul are away, the little BBC graphic saying the former’s weakness was his lack of an obvious weapon. That is fair, if being left doesn’t count.

3.39pm BST

Watson holds for 2-6 4-5, forcing Niemeier to serve for it...

3.38pm BST

Do not mind if we do! Badosa v Halep should also be a belter.

3.37pm BST

Not sure how I’ve missed this until now, but Cameron Norrie, now knocking up with Tommy Paul on No1, is sporting a minor but very definite mullet. I’ve a new-found respect.

3.35pm BST

Tiafoe and Goffin have sped things up, the service games disappearing rather than moving between deuce and advantage; the latter leads 3-2, but of course as I type that, Tiafoe saves two break points. On Centre, Niemeier has just broken, then hauled herself back from 0-30 down to consolidate; at 6-2 5-3, she’s a game away from Maria in the last eight.

3.27pm BST

Email! “Nice to see Edberg and many other former champions earlier,” begins Simon McMahon,” and well done you for missing the BBC coverage prior to them being introduced. It was awful. Excruciatingly so. I could barely watch. I mean, Cliff Richard singing Summer Holiday?! Pictures of the Royal Box. Barker and McEnroe making Johnson and Sunak look competent. Whoever came up with the idea needs to take a long hard look in the mirror. And should have been told ‘You cannot be serious’.”

Part of it was quite nice – I can’t ever complain about seeing the champs of my childhood – but as you say, aspects of it were so cloying I had to shed a layer of skin.

Here come the champs. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

3.24pm BST

On Court 2, we’re on serve in set three, Goffin leading Tiafoe 2-1, as we are on Centre in set two, Watson leading Niemeier 3-2.

David Goffin plays a return to Tiafoe. Photograph: Shutterstock

3.23pm BST

Ons Jabeur is now the only top-20 seed left in the top half of the draw. We’ll see her a bit later – she meets the 24th, Elise Mertens – while next on No1, it’s Cameron Norrie [9] v Tommy Paul [30].

3.20pm BST

“Oh my God!” says Maria. “It makes me so proud to be a mum, it’s the best thing in the world and I love my kids so much!” Aw!

3.17pm BST

Tatjana Maria beats Jelena Ostapenko [12] 5-7 7-5 7-5!

The 34-year-old, the oldest player left in the women’s draw, had never even reached round four of a major, never mind the last eight, but she has now! She serves out nicely, Ostapenko, who bashed her racket about earlier in the game, stomps off quicksmart, and the two-time mum meets Watson or Niemeier next! What a great moment that was – she looked in utter disbelief – and as she departs, she receives the ovation she richly deserves. Great, great stuff.

Tatjana Maria beats Jelena Ostapenko! Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

3.13pm BST

Niemeier breaks Watson back immediately, looking confident in the process, while at 30-all, Maria patiently defends Ostapenko’s weak second serve, then a forehand, waiting for the error, and when it comes, a decent return incites another forehand error! She’ll now serve for the match a second time while, on Court 2, Tiafoe serves out to level the match against Goffin (3)6-7 7-5.

3.09pm BST

Ostapenkz gonna ostapenk! With Maria serving for the match, she breaks to love, sealing the deal with a typically searing forehand and pointing to her temple, presumably to remind herself to concentrate.

3.08pm BST

And Tiafoe gets another break at long last! He’s lost a fair few points dropping today, but he plays a decent one here and covers the net well to put away a volley. Can he serve out for 1-1?

3.07pm BST

Hello! Watston breaks Niemeier, and now trails 2-6 2-0. Has the tide turned?

Heather Watson with the break early in the second set. Photograph: Ella Ling/Shutterstock

3.06pm BST

Goffin saves another break point –Tiafoe is now 1/8, versus his 1/1 – and we’re now at 5-5 in set two, Goffin by one set to love. Meanwhile, we’re getting to a point on No1: Maria, the oldest player left in the draw, forcing consecutive errors from Ostapenko, then second a botched overhead that drops long, and she’ll now serve for the match at 5-4! Maria’s de-fence has been excellent in the decider.

2.54pm BST

At 30-all on the Maria serve Ostapenko misses a forehand down the line that you’d expect her to annihilate into a winner, then does the same with an overhead and that’s 3-3; Niemeier holds easily enough, and she takes the first set from Watson 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko plays a forehand to Tatjana Maria. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2.50pm BST

Now Goffin quickly breaks back for 3-3 – it’s all going on on Court 2 – while Ostapenko does really well to hold it down, taking a backhand volley out of the air to secure a nervous hold through deuce; she leads the decider 3-2. Oh, and Niemeier, who, for now, looks to have too much power for Watson, breaks a second time for 5-2 in set one.

2.44pm BST

On Centre, Niemeier is on one, playing a terrific game to break Watson for 3-2. Both players are absolutely loving it out there, but it’s the German who leads.

Jule Niemeier gains the first break of the match. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

2.43pm BST

Excellent from Maria, who breaks back immediately – Ostapenko isn’t playing as well once ahead, and is getting tetchy with herself. Goffin, meanwhile, hangs tough to secure his hold after another succession of deuces, though Tiafoe won’t be downhearted – he’s still up a break in this set, and will fancy himself to be the fitter man, though his opponent is a serious endurance athlete. goffin leads 7-6(3) 2-3.

2.38pm BST

Lovely play from Ostapenko, a big forehand setting up a booming backhand volley setting up a deft forehand volley, and she’s got break point. She snaffles it greedily and now leads 2-0 in the decider, while Tiafoe has just wasted two points for a a double break in set two, Goffin having taken the first. But he’s easily the better player now.

2.30pm BST

Finally, we’re away on Centre, Watson – playing the biggest match of her life – holding to lead Niemeier 1-0.

2.29pm BST

Have as look! Maria serves out to love, so she and Ostapenko will now bestow upon us a final set that looked extremely unlikely just nine minutes ago!

2.28pm BST

This is a really physical match now, and Goffin – like Ferrer – is a terrific scurrying athlete. But on the fifth deuce, he tries a drop and Tiafoe runs it down, flicks a winner, then a doublle follows! That is a terrific game, and Goffin now leads 7-3(3) 1-2!

2.26pm BST

Tiafoe hauls himself back from 40-0 down to get himself a deuce on the Goffin serve – they’re still going back and forth – while Ostapenko overhits a backhand to give Maria break point ... so unfurls the forehand, to batter her way to deuce. No matter: Maria keeps on her, another backhand goes into the net, and from two match points down, she’ll now serve for a decider.

2.21pm BST

Hold tight Tatjana Maria, who saves both – though Ostapenko is very close to a forehand-return winner on the second. And she quickly serves out through deuce, meaning we’re now at 7-5 5-5.

2.20pm BST

And it works! She gets to 0-30, then at 15-40 Maria bets a backhand slice, and Ostapenkz has two match points!

2.17pm BST

We’ve just seen some VT of Heather Watson talking about her mum, which was lovely; she and Niemeier will soon be with us. Otherwise, Ostapenko holds through deuce, then noises up the crowd as she goes for a sit-down. I absolutely love her attitude.

2.13pm BST

Hello! I spoke to soon, because Maria has broken Ostapenko back for 4-4 in set two; can she up her level to make a match of this?

2.13pm BST

2.10pm BST

Consecutive errors from Tiafoe, and suddenly Goffin has two set points ... but only needs one, Tiafoe netting a return! So Goffin takes it 7-6(3), and that steadiness we talked about earlier is the reason why.

2.07pm BST

There’s now a colossal standing ovation for Sue Barker, who’s working her final Wimbledon – well played, old mate, great job.

Sue Barker. Legend. Photograph: Ella Ling/Shutterstock

A parade of champions on Centre Court. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

2.05pm BST

I was watching actual tennis, so missed the introduction of someone playing piano and crooning – I’m afraid I don’t know who this is, but can confirm that’s not Beverley Craven. However I do know that Ostapenko has come back from 0-30 to hold again, leading 7-5 4-1. She’s two games away.

2.02pm BST

Ostapenko consolidates, then Maria holds for 3-1; Goffin serves out for 6-6, meaning he and Tiafoe will now play a breaker.

Jelena Ostapenko. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

1.55pm BST

Tiafoe hangs on to his serve for 5-4 following a succession of deuces, but a comfy hold for Goffin quickly levels matters. Meantime, Ostapenko has broken for 7-5 2-0 and you get the feeling Maria is not long for this match,

1.53pm BST

Back on Centre, a succession former champs and Tim Henman are being introduced to the crowd. Ah, and here comes my childhood fave, Stefan Edberg, still every bit as smooth now as then. Here’s a little thing on him.

1.47pm BST

And there we go! Ostapenkz opens up the court with a big forehand to almost underarm another into the backhand corner, and that’s the first set, 7-5! She’s looking very good out there.

1.46pm BST

Des Lynam in the house! It’s not clear if, below his jacket, he’s in jeans. Anyway, back to the actual tennis: Ostapenko and Maria are at deuce, the former serving at 5-6 to stay in set one, while Tiafoe has just served as ace down the middle to save break point.

1.44pm BST

If I live to a hundred, please find alternative entertainment for my celebration.

1.44pm BST

Oh my absolute complete and utter days! Cliff Richard is now on Centre in purple and green stripy blazer, singing Summer Holiday a cappella. It’s every bit as affirming as you think it is; this country.

No. Photograph: James Veysey/Shutterstock

1.41pm BST

Goffin fights through a hold for 4-4, but is feeling Tiafoe’s breath on his neck; Ostapenko now leads Maria 6-5.

1.39pm BST

We’re not yet away on Centre because there’s some kind of celebration for the Centre Court centenary. On behalf of all at the GBG, mazal tov to the hallowed turf.

1.34pm BST

Meantime, on Court 2, Tiafoe leads Goffin 4-3 on serve, but is clearly the better player. However both players will know that Goffin’s solidity will be enough if he can’t maintain his currently level.

1.33pm BST

Ostapenko is upping the pressure here. Maria holds for 4-4 but to 30, and she’ll know she’s second-best here. But she’ll also know her opponent can surrender her serve at any point in a blur of gargantuan groundstrokes that miss the lines by fibres.

Jelena Ostapenko in action during her fourth round match against Germany’s Tatjana Maria. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

1.27pm BST

You could see in her last service game that Ostapenko – the tennising equivalent of cricket’s Baz ball – was getting her eye in, and she’s just broken back to 15. If she wins here, she meets the winner of Watson v Niemeier, which you’d take for a quarter. Those two get under way in four minutes or so.

1.23pm BST

Oh I say! I remember a tennis-coach mate of mine seeing Tiafoe for the first time and excitedly messaging to say he’d seen one of the most phenomenal athletes he’d ever seen play the game – he later said similar about Felix Auger-Aliassime. Anyhow, he – not my mate - has just slipped chasing down a drop, steadied, chased the ball to the sideline, flipped a winner over the net, broken back, run off the court, and shaken hands with various members of the crowd to underline his brilliance. 2-2!

1.15pm BST

Classic Ostapenkz, broken immediately by the world 103 seeking to hit lines. I’m not sure there’s another player with a wider between their best and their worst. Maria leads 2-1.

1.11pm BST

On No1 Court, Tatjana Maria has held in the first game against Ostapenkz, while on 2, David Goffin broke Tiafoe at the first time of asking and leads 2-1.

David Goffin and Frances Tiafoe gets proceeding under way on No 2 Court Photograph: Shutterstock

1.09pm BST

Thanks Alex and hi everyone. I’m going to level with youse: I thought I might be on here grousing about the demise of Manic Monday, but various of my favourites are playing today – Jelena Ostapenko, Francis Tiafoe and Ons Jabeur – on top of which, we’re getting Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz, which is a potentially rrrridiculous clash of brilliance and personalities. On we go!

1.04pm BST

And that’s all from me - I’ll leave you in the capable hands of Daniel Harris as David Goffin and Frances Tiafoe lock horns on court 2.

12.46pm BST

Some more coverage from yesterday: Rafa Nadal steams into the fourth round with a win over Lorenzo Sonego:

12.43pm BST

A gem from our archive – Clive James at Wimbledon. Enjoy:

12.39pm BST

Marie Bouzkova beats Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2

Bouzkova 7-5, 6-2 Garcia

The decisive game starts cagily, a point each, but then another dire mistake from Garcia arrives when she advances assertively only to thump a volley right into the net from point-blank range. Bouzkova cleans up the next serve to earn match point, and her final serve is met by a return from Garcia that fizzes low, hard … and straight into the middle of the net. Game set and match Bouzkova!

Marie Bouzkova is through to the quarter-finals after a straight sets victory over Caroline Garcia. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

12.33pm BST

*Bouzkova 7-5, 5-2 Garcia

Bouzkova breaks again! After retaining her service game with ease, the Czech spends the next game turning defence into attack, reading her opponent perfectly point after point. Eventually, at break point, Garcia wildly misplaces a simple volley at the net, blamming it well wide. Bouzkova serves for a place in her first grand slam quarter-final.

12.26pm BST

*Bouzkova 7-5, 3-2 Garcia

Both players hold a service game each with little fuss. But Bouzkova suddenly ups her game as Garcia resumes her serve, pulling out a perfect pass down the line to give herself break point, which she wraps up with a powerful volley. That feels like a vital moment. The quarter finals are in her sights now.

12.17pm BST

Bouzkova 7-5, 1-1 Garcia*

No breaks yet in the second but Bouzkova turns on the style during a couple of knife-edge rallies, the latter ending when Garcia’s delicate drop shot falls the wrong side of the net.

12.05pm BST

*Bouzkova 7-5 Garcia

Bouzkova draws Garcia to the net and lifts an impudent lob over her opponent - fantastic stuff - to go 40-15 ahead. Garcia fights back with a powerful backhand return at the next point but seconds later she sends a simple enough shot some way long. First set Bouzkova, who allows herself a silent fist-pump.

Marie Bouzkova takes the first set. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

11.57am BST

*Bouzkova 6-5 Garcia

Garcia wobbles badly in her service game. Bouzkova makes a rare inroad to the net to perfectly execute a tricky volley, then comes up trumps in a long rally to go 40-0 up. Garcia saves the first break point with a dismissive cross-court forehand, the second with a nicely placed return, and the third by sending her opponent from side to side at the baseline before swiping a vicious shot into the corner. But Bouzkova wins the next point and a double fault from Garcia gifts her the game – all that battling for nothing. Bouzkova serves for the set.

11.47am BST

*Bouzkova 5-4 Garcia

Blam: in the blink of an eye, Garcia has won her next service game to love and is marching off court with her game face firmly affixed. The Czech now serves to stay in the set.

Caroline Garcia. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

11.46am BST

Bouzkova 4-4 Garcia*

Garcia breaks back! She picks out the postage stamp (if that’s possible in tennis) with a perfect return to a very strong serve, wrongfooting Bouzkova and drawing level in a match she looks to be growing into.

11.44am BST

Related: Wimbledon diary: Maria flies flag for working mums as Kubler socks it to us

11.41am BST

*Bouzkova 4-3 Garcia

More like it from Garcia, who claims the next service game convincingly, first by dispatching an ace of brute force, then by standing back and then watching as a frazzled Bouzkova sends a long pass over the line.

Caroline Garcia returns to Marie Bouzkova. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

11.37am BST

Garcia has held both her service games since being broken early on, but can’t make a dent in Bouzkova’s serve: the Czech sends her opponent dashing back and forth along the baseline like a puppeteer, Garcia eventually running out of steam with a flimsy backhand. 4-2

11.27am BST

Related: Harmony Tan marches on after exposing Katie Boulter’s weaknesses

Meanwhile , Bouzkova goes 3-1 up with a fierce backhand that skitters across the baseline before Garcia can get near it.

11.23am BST

Bouzkova goes two games up after a splendid cross-court pass is followed by another understrength return from Garcia – whose best showing at Wimbledon was making it to the fourth round five years ago, where she lost out narrowly to Joanna Konta.

Marie Bouzkova returns the ball to France’s Caroline Garcia. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

11.18am BST

Related: ‘It’s the most special day of my career’: Anisimova beats Gauff to reach last 16

11.16am BST

Marie Bouzkova breaks in the opening game against Caroline Garcia, who wafts a badly underhit volley straight into the net before sloping off to the sideline to wake herself up.

11.10am BST

Related: Nick Kyrgios called ‘evil bully’ by Tsitsipas after stormy encounter

11.07am BST

Gear up for the day’s action with some essential reading from yesterday. First up, the Guardian’s in-house clairvoyant Barney Ronay on Nick Kyrgios’s perfectly pitched pantomime villainy:

11.00am BST

Preamble

Things are different at Wimbledon this year, with a full day’s play scheduled for the usually vacant Middle Sunday. Play starts on the outside courts any minute now, with the action on Centre and No 1 court from 1.30pm (BST). Here’s the order of play:

Centre Court

Heather Watson v Jule Niemeier

(10) Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz (5)

(1) Novak Djokovic v Tim van Rijthoven

No 1 Court

Tatjana Maria v Jelena Ostapenko (12)

(9) Cameron Norrie v Tommy Paul (30)

(24) Elise Mertens v Ons Jabeur (3)

No 2 Court

Marie Bouzkova v Caroline Garcia

David Goffin v Frances Tiafoe (23)

J Murray/V Williams v J O’Mara/A Barnett