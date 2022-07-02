Medical issue on interstate exit

On Monday, July 4th at approximately 7:51 AM, while conducting a security and welfare check, a Sergeant discovered an inmate hanging by a bed sheet which was tied around the neck and tied to the ladder attached to the bunk in the cell. The Sergeant immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other lifesaving measures. Additionally, they requested a response from Emergency Medical Services. CPR was conducted by staff until personnel from Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 8:26 AM, at which time, the individual was declared deceased. The individual has been identified as Clayton James Thornburg, 36, of Phoenix, AZ. Mr. Thornburg was housed in a cell by himself. Mr. Thornburg was not on suicide watch at the time. At this time no foul play is suspected and it appears that Mr. Thornburg died by apparent suicide.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 2440 E Lucky Ln at Motel 6 for 2 males refusing to leave a room. Alcohol may be a factor.
Nine of Arizona's 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks. The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission...
Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of Harold Ranch and Butler for a report of a suspicious person. The caller is saying there are two men standing next to an old police car who look suspicious.
Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's definition of "high" COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. In Maricopa County, the CDC says...
We went to the Rodeo last Thursday, June 30, 2022. Quite appropriately, it was First Responder Night, honoring law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical providers. It was appropriate, because two days before, Yavapai County Sheriff Sergeant Richard Lopez, was killed in the line of duty in Cortes Lakes, Arizona. In a special ceremony prior to the start of the rodeo, each law enforcement agency in the county was represented when each of their duty vehicles was driven into the rodeo arena. The announcer told about Sergeant “R-Lo” Lopez, a much admired member of the Sheriffs Department. He was beloved within the department and the community as whole. He’s survived by his wife and two daughters.
Flagstaff Police are responding to the 300 block of S. Kingman St for a report of a person going through mailboxes and stealing mail. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a grey and black plaid shirt with a handful of mail.
Flagstaff Police are responding to Murdoch Community Center at 203 E Brannen Ave for a male the threw a knife at a female. The male suspect is wearing a black tank top and a hat. UPDATE: Another caller is saying this incident occurred at the Sunshine Rescue Mission. Officers are...
FATAL SHOOTING IN BLACK CANYON CITY; CIRCUMSTANCES STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION. At 2:45 pm yesterday YCSO patrol responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Family Dollar in Black Canyon City. On arrival in the area, along with medical personnel, an unresponsive subject was located in a...
As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
Flagstaff Police are responding to Frances Short Pond for a report of a young Cougar that is somehow stuck or trapped. The dispatch wasn't clear where the cat was or if it was in the water. Animal control is not working today. UPDATE: An officer on the scene is...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — United Airlines will be discontinuing flights to the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport by the end of October. The city announced Tuesday that the airline has chosen to stop flying planes between Denver and Flagstaff. The airline had been providing up to three flights out of Flagstaff each day, according to the airport's website.
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are trying to find two people in connection to a deadly shooting near a Family Dollar in Black Canyon City Saturday afternoon. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive person in a car just south of the store. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released. Police say that the investigation is still active and details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unknown.
Flagstaff Police are responding to the 1900 block of N 3rd st for a Native Male wearing a grey shirt that is possibly intoxicated and throwing plants and objects into the street.
On July 3, members of the Prescott community gathered at the Yavapai County courthouse to honor Lopez. His patrol cruiser was at the candlelight vigil, and those paying respect laid flowers on top of the SUV.
Arizona officials have halted all fish stockings from the largest state-run hatchery because of a bacterial outbreak among its trout. The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced a temporary ceasing of stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which is north of Phoenix in Cornville. The agency said officials noticed fish deaths...
Highlands FD has quickly stopped forward progress and contained a small wildfire that started near I-17 and Kachina Bvd. The exact location was of forest roads 700 and 700a. The size was approximately 1/4 of an acre.
A family in eastern Coconino County is watching their "own Grand Canyon" grow as it erodes a path into their property. Faith Skinner lives in the Timberline Estates area with her husband and children who range in age from 6 to 16. They have watched the channel that was first created from the post-fire flooding from the Schultz Fire continue to grow.
A 71-year-old Wilhoit woman is in serious condition after being thrown from her horse on a ranch trail ride southeast of Wilhoit on Saturday. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Southern Yavapai Fire to assist with a distress call from a woman who said her friend was injured, but that she did not know where exactly they were located. After several attempts to contact the friend, YCSO dispatch operators were able to get the coordinates.
With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
