'I Can Easily See Liverpool' - Pundit On Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Despite rumours that Liverpool's summer transfer business in terms of incomings is complete, they continue to be linked to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPJ3A_0gTaobg300
IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Liverpool have had a busy start to the transfer window with Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay coming in with Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino leaving for pastures new.

The next area in need of attention of a refresh for Jurgen Klopp as he continues to evolve his Liverpool team is in midfield and the 19-year-old from Dortmund would seem to be a perfect match.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny said he can understand why Liverpool are interested in the England international and backed them to pull off the transfer.

“He has been rumoured to be going to Liverpool for a while now.

“It’s a lot of money isn’t it? £100million. He is obviously a massive prospect and he is probably one of the top names in the world people are looking at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qftg1_0gTaobg300
IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

“I can easily see Liverpool spending that kind of money on a big name. They have done it before with Alisson and Van Dijk.

“Then there is Nunez as well. Why not? Liverpool always get these deals right and I’m sure they will be looking at bringing him in next summer.”

Rumours have been persisting about Bellingham and Liverpool for some time but it will not be easy to persuade Dortmund to part with their young superstar this summer which means it could come down to an auction in 12 months' time.

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
425K+
Views
