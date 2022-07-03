Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic battles past wildcard Tim Van Rijthoven after Cameron Norrie advances

Novak Djokovic continued his march towards the Wimbledon final but was given an unlikely scare by the wildcard Tim van Rijthoven under the lights on Centre Court. Djokovic had to summon his best level to see off the Cinderella run of Van Rijthoven, with the six-time champion winning 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 in an entertaining late-night battle.

Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals after the 20-year-old Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four brilliant sets on Centre Court. Sinner required five match points to see of the 19-year-old Spaniard, who stayed alive by taking the third set on a tiebreak but was then put away 6-1 6-4 6-7 6-3.

There were mixed results for the British players. Cameron Norrie is through to the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time after beating Tommy Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4. He is the last Briton standing after Heather Watson was defeated in straight sets by Jule Niemeier on Centre Court.

It follows the drama of Nick Kyrgios defeating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four gripping sets on Saturday, with the Australian predictably suffering a mid-match meltdown in a heated contest, while Djokovic may have been more interested in the form of Rafael Nadal, who was back to his best in a straight sets win over Lorenzo Sonego.

Novak Djokovic ends Tim van Rijthoven’s Wimbledon run to reach quarter-finals

The magical run of Tim van Rijthoven is over but it required the full powers of Novak Djokovic’s steely edge to break the spell.

After taking the second set to level the match under the lights, the 25-year-old wildcard threatened what would have been one of the biggest shocks in Centre Court’s 100-year history. Van Rijthoven had no impact on the sport to speak of until four weeks ago, when he won his first match on the professional tour and followed it up by beating all before him on grass. For a moment it looked as if the six-time Wimbledon champion would be the latest to be swept aside by his wave but Djokovic backed down on his relentless grit to take a 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2 win in over two and a half hours.

Jamie Braidwood3 July 2022 23:29

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 Tim Van Rijthoven - Game, set and match!

Djokovic: “Very tough. Thanks everyone for staying so late. Thanks Billie Jean as well for staying! Very tough. I’ve never played him before. He was on a streak on this surface and I knew it would be tough. Overall I closed out the match well.”

Jamie Braidwood3 July 2022 22:42

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 Tim Van Rijthoven - Game, set and match!

Djokovic, toying with Van Rijthoven now, brings in his opponent and then pops the volley into open court.

Two points away - and Djokovic leans into the backhand winner down the line.

Match point - and this time Djokovic crushes the winner on the opposite side.

Supreme from Djokovic, superb from Van Rijthoven! A brilliant match and there is a warm embrace at the net.

Jamie Braidwood3 July 2022 22:39

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 5-2 Tim Van Rijthoven - Djokovic breaks!

Stunning from Djokovic. First the drop shot and then to return a bullet of a serve from Van Rijthoven, reach a forehand smash and then dip a backhand into his feet at the net.

Djokovic stays patient, outlasts Van Rijthoven on a duel of backhand slices. The Dutchman blinks on the forehand long and Djokovic has two more break points.

Djokovic rattles the second serve from Van Rijthoven onto the baseline as the Dutchman digs out a reply it sails over the back of the baseline.

The double break is secured and Djokovic will serve for the match.

Jamie Braidwood3 July 2022 22:35

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 3-2 Tim Van Rijthoven

The pressure from Djokovic will not go away and Van Rijthoven nets on a couple of simple forehands, before the one-handed backhand goes long. From 30-0 up Djokovic has break point again, but Van Rijthoven outlasts him from the baseline and then he takes his hold with a serve down the middle that Djokovic skelps into the bottom of the net.

Jamie Braidwood3 July 2022 22:25

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 2-1 Tim Van Rijthoven

A booming ace from Van Rijthoven gets him his hold, as the Dutchman tries to steady himself. Breaking the Djokovic serve is a separate challenge, though. The top seed did not drop a single point behind his first serve in the previous set.

Jamie Braidwood3 July 2022 22:15

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 1-0 Tim Van Rijthoven - Djokovic breaks

Djokovic lets out a roar as Van Rijthoven succumbs to the pressure vice-like grip. The Dutchman goes long on break point and Djokovic again has an opening lead once again.

Jamie Braidwood3 July 2022 22:08

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-1 Tim Van Rijthoven - Djokovic wins the third set

Normality is resumed as Djokovic holds to take the third. A steely and determined response from Djokovic, just as you would expect. Some of the defence and returns from Djokovic there was extremely impressive.

Jamie Braidwood3 July 2022 22:01

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 5-1 Tim Van Rijthoven

Djokovic with another sublime return and then lob over the rushing Van Rijthoven to bring up two set points.

The Dutchman’s serve even saves a third and he gets the hold as Djokovic pushes wide.

It saves the bagel but this set is Djokovic’s.

Jamie Braidwood3 July 2022 21:59

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 4-0 Tim Van Rijthoven - Djokovic breaks!

Djokovic rattled out a quick service game and then races to 0-30 on the Van Rijthoven serve. The Dutchman hangs in, Djokovic long for 30-30, but then hits the net with the short backhand up the line.

Van Rijthoven spots the line with the forehand winner and then steers a backhand down the line. Djokovic responds by clipping the baseline.

Deuce. Djokovic draws Van Rijthoven into the net and produces the lob. Van Rijthoven with the tweener. Long!

Break point - and Djokovic takes it. Remarkable defence to block the serve over the net and then return the drop shot with a lob. Van Rijthoven smacks it long on the turn.