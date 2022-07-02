ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Grovetown, Georgia

By Roshni Dsouza
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrovetown is located in Columbia County, Georgia. It is located in the Augusta metropolitan region and the Central Savannah River Area. This city has a family-friendly vibe that permeates every aspect of life. Visitors to Grovetown will be amazed at the city’s beauty and charm, from the annual Fourth of July...

vanishinggeorgia.com

Archibald Butt Memorial Bridge, 1914, Augusta: Georgia’s Only Titanic Memorial

The Major Archibald Willingham Butt Memorial Bridge [shortened to Butt Bridge, locally] is Georgia’s only monument to a victim of the sinking of RMS Titanic and is also one of the most unusual. In terms of sheer size it’s likely the largest such memorial in the nation. Four regal lions guard the corners of the bridge and bald eagles perch atop lighted globes on both sides. The pedestrian friendly structure is also a great place to view the historic Augusta Canal.
AUGUSTA, GA
Soda City Biz WIRE

New Owners Acquire Sig Cox Heating and Air Conditioning

COLUMBIA, SC – Sunbelt Business Brokers announces the sale of Sig Cox Heating and Air Conditioning based in Augusta, Georgia to JSM Family Holdings Corporation. Sig Cox has been a premier provider of residential, commercial and mechanical HVAC services since 1926. The company’s former President, John Haynie, whose grandfather...
COLUMBIA, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Augusta Canal Headgates, 1840s & 1870s, Columbia County

Henry Harford Cumming envisioned Augusta as the “Lowell of the South” [in reference to the textile hub in Massachusetts] and was the driving force behind the Augusta Canal. The first nine-mile section was completed between 1845-1846, and within a couple of years three mills had already been risen along the waterway. Built near the end of the Canal Era [roughly 1800-1850], it was amazingly successful, as most Southern canals never were, and is the only intact industrial canal still in use in the South today. It was lengthened and enlarged between 1872-1877. It was after this expansion that most of the mills associated with Augusta’s industrial heritage were constructed. These included the Enterprise, Blanche, Sibley, and King Mills. I believe the present gatehouse dates to the expansion period in the 1870s.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Confederate Powder Works Chimney, 1862, Augusta

This historic chimney, standing 150 feet tall, is all that remains of the Confederate Powder Works, which was the only major industrial facility built by the Confederate States. Augusta was chosen as the site of the powder works for the ready power source provided by the adjacent canal and good railroad infrastructure. Lieutenant Colonel George Washington Rains oversaw the construction of the project and Major Charles Shaler Smith was the chief architect and engineer. Construction began in 1862 and when complete consisted of 26 well-spaced buildings stretching two miles along the Augusta Canal. It was soon the second largest powder works in the world. Around 2.75 million pounds of gunpowder were produced here until operations ended in April 1865, though production was slowed by a massive explosion in August 1864. When the Powder Works was demolished during a widening of the canal between 1872-1875, the chimney was saved as a monument at the request of Colonel Rains, who remained in Augusta and later became dean of the Medical College of Georgia. The adjacent Sibley Mill was not part of the Confederate Powder Works but was constructed with bricks leftover from the ruins of the complex.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Local COVID increase means mask up, get booster, health official says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Health experts say this is the time to take infection precaution and get boosted after a local increase in coronavirus cases. “Richmond County’s community COVID-19 level, as classified by the CDC, is now at medium, which means we are seeing an increase in the number of cases as well as hospitalizations,” […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County crowds attend Boom! in the Park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourth of July parties wrapped up with fireworks to celebrate America’s independence. We joined the festivities in Columbia County to see what the turnout was like there. Hundreds of people were at the Evans Towne Center Park to enjoy the fun, the food, and the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

What does the spike in COVID cases mean for the CSRA?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve noticed more of your friends are getting COVID, the numbers may back that up. The Department of Health says COVID deaths in Georgia are up 55 percent. In total numbers, it’s nothing like what we saw early in the pandemic. Augusta University...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Search is on for suspects as Aiken copes with 5 killings in a week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Local organization calling on kayakers to help clean the river

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Shoals are a popular place to kayak this time of year. If you’re going to be kayaking this stretch of the river during the month of July, Friend of the Rapids is asking for your help in picking up trash. Lenny Birt,...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Sibley Mill, 1880, Augusta

The Sibley Manufacturing Company was chartered in 1880 and construction of the Sibley Mill began on the site of the old Confederate Powder Works. Jones S. Davis, who also designed the Enterprise Mill, created an extraordinary factory, 528 feet long with three floors containing 24,000 spindles. A fourth floor was added by 1882 and 30 houses for workers were also built. The Neo-Gothic architecture recalled the appearance of the Confederate Powder Works and half a million bricks from the old factory were used in the construction.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fourth of July celebrations are underway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta was electric, with hundreds near the Common for the city’s Fourth of July celebration. The preparations started around 11 a.m., with vendors setting up for the celebration. We spoke to vendors and the fireworks team to find out how they prepared for this...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

All-women rideshare company launches in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rideshare company made by women for women is now available in Augusta. In the latest data from Lyft, between 2017 and 2019, they reported over 2,100 sexual assault incidents. From 2018 to 2019, Uber reported over 6,000 sexual assault cases. This new rideshare, Trips4Women tells...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Commerce Building, Augusta

This late-19th-century block was originally known as the Chris Gray Building but was renovated in 1899 by John R. Schneider and was known as the Schneider Building for a time. The renovation was done by architect H. H. Johannsen and the Georgia marble siding added by William F. Bowe. Broad...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over four hundred people gathered in downtown Augusta to march for human rights and abortions. The march started at the corner of 12th and Broad Street and looped around to Augusta Common. People were passionate enough even though the temperature heated up. “My rights were taken...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend. Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies respond to shootings in Columbia, Richmond counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, Columbia and Richmond County deputies responded to separate shooting incidents. Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms one incident happened at Waylon Drive and Shawns Way around 5 p.m. The victim has minor injuries, a graze wound from a gunshot. Richmond...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

