Georgia governor appoints Patrick Jones to University System Board

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently the resignation of Regent Don Waters and his appointment of Patrick Jones to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia to fill the vacated seat representing the 1st Congressional District. Waters was first appointed to the Board on March 1, 2013.

“I am very grateful for Don Waters’ contributions to the board and our state during his time as a Regent,” Kemp said in a news release. “As a past chairman of the board and a proud alumnus of two USG institutions, his impact on the system and generations of its students will continue to be felt for years to come. Marty and I wish him and Cindy well-earned time enjoyed together.

“I also look forward to the impact Patrick Jones will have on the board, as it furthers the university system’s reputation as a world-class education provider. With a wealth of experience as a leader in the private sector, he will help ensure our post-secondary education campuses continue to produce top talent for this state of opportunity.”

“Having known Don for the last 20 years, I’ve seen how strongly he believes in local communities, this state, and in investing in education,” Regents Chairman Harold Reynolds said. “Don is a staunch advocate for doing everything we can to work together and create educational opportunities that empower ourselves and our neighbors. I’ve learned a lot from him as both a leader and as a Georgian, and I know many others have, too. He’s served the university system and his beloved hometown of Savannah well, and the board and I are grateful for all he’s done on behalf of faculty, staff, and especially students.

“We also look forward to working with Patrick Jones as he joins us in continuing to move the University System of Georgia forward.”

Waters is the CEO of Waters Capital Partners LLC, an investment company and family office. From 1993 through 2016, he was the chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Brasseler USA Inc., an international manufacturer of dental and medical surgical instrumentation.

In 2013, Waters was inducted into the Savannah Business Hall of Fame, and in 2017 he was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award given by the Savannah Branch of the NAACP. In 2018, he was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Scroll from the University of Georgia School of Law, his alma mater. Waters graduated from Armstrong State College with a BBA in Accounting and the University of Georgia School of Law with a JD.

Jones is chairman of the board of PrimeSouth Bank, president of The Jones Company, and president of Walker Jones Automotive Group.

He spent more than three decades of his career with Flash Foods. Under the leadership of Jones and his brother, Jimmy, Flash Foods became one of the largest convenience chains in the Southeast. In 2016, Flash Foods was acquired by CST Brands and subsequently Circle K.

Jones currently serves on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Southern Georgia Citizen’s Review Panel, which was created through the Transportation Investment Act. He has previously served on the Bona Fide Coin Operated Amusement Machine Operator Advisory Board.

Jones graduated from the University of Georgia in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in Risk Management.

