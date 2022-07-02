ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offensive and Defensive Breakout Players

 3 days ago

As we roll into the dog days of summer was thinking who could potentially break out this year. With the transfer talent we have coming in it would be easy to go with some of those players but I'm gonna go with 2 players who were on the roster last...

On3.com

Top 20 Big 12 players in the On3 College Football Impact 300

The On3 Impact 300 ranks the best players in college football entering the 2022 season, with a full release coming in the next few weeks. Prior to the release of the inaugural list – which also factors into the calculation of the On3 NIL Valuation – On3 has revealed the Top 20 returning Big 12 players.
247Sports

College football teams who could finish unbeaten in 2022

Getting through the college football regular season and championship weekend without a loss is one of the most difficult tasks in all of sports. In fact, only three teams have played perfect seasons ending with national titles during the playoff era, and, according to ESPN's FPI, chances that happens during the 2022 season are slim with only 10 programs in the FBS ranking even in the realm of possibility.
On3.com

NC State football countdown to kickoff: 61

The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 61 days away from Monnday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with a note about the number 61. 61: Significant moments involving the number 61 in NC State football history.
On3.com

Penn State freshmen offensive redshirt predictions

At this point, almost all of the Penn State Class of 2023 is on campus in Happy Valley. So it’s an excellent time to take an early look at which players might have the go-ahead to burn their redshirt this fall, which ones are a clear redshirt, and which players fall between those categories. The Penn State staff refers to these players as green light, red light, and yellow light players. So let’s look at the class and project and which players fall into which categories. We’ll only be assessing the true freshmen, not the transfer portal players or Lackawanna transfers. Today we’ll finish our evaluation with the offense.
