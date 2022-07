Ja Morant’s first order of business after securing a titanic extension from the Memphis Grizzlies is to share the wealth with others. The Grizzlies star went viral on Tuesday for a heartwarming video in which he gave a $500 tip to a waitress at a restaurant that he was eating at. The waitress was shocked by the large tip and asked Morant who he was. Morant jokingly replied that he was “Black Jesus” before finally revealing his identity as an NBA star. That led to a great reaction from the waitress.

