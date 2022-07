Arnold Wilkes, a member of the Madesi Band of the Pit River Tribe, was one of the many men who showed up in Redding on the evening of July 4 in support of human rights. Those rights include women’s access to abortions, he said. “It was mostly men who overturned Roe v. Wade,” Wilkes explained, discussing why he was at the event, “I’m here to show women that they are not alone, that many men support their right to reproductive healthcare access.” Wilkes was also there to support Tribal sovereignty, in the light of another recent Supreme Court decision which expanded the power of individual states over federally recognized Tribal nations.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO