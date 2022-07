The two articles on the front page of Saturday’s paper present totally opposite views of city “planning.” Chad Lawhorn’s article presents the problem Lawrence has with declining student numbers and how it may result in closing schools. The other article discusses possible expansion of the city boundaries into the northwest area. That article explains that the expansion would provide “land … for a public school.” We are going to close schools for lack of students but build a new one? The assumption would be of course that new people moving into the northwest would have enough children to populate a new school. Lawhorn’s article, on the other hand, explains that lots of metro areas including Lawrence have lost population in the crucial 0-17 age range. He explains that census data shows the population is growing older as people aren’t having children like they used to. What is it about Lawrence that we will buck that national trend?

